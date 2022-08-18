Read full article on original website
thefreshtoast.com
Cannabis Is Beneficial For Patients With Advanced Cancer, Finds Latest Medical Studies
Current studies on marijuana for cancer are hopeful, and patients who want to explore using cannabis for cancer are recommended to talk to their doctors. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. The big C has a tremendous impact on society and families around the...
drugtopics.com
Chronic Kidney Disease Management for Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Update
Collaboration has been the name of the game in cardiometabolic care. Here's what's going on when managing patients who have type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Few fields in medicine have seem the extensive level of collaboration as cardiometabolic health in recent years. As a result of this growing acknowledgement of the intersectionality between metabolic, renal, and cardiovascular conditions, multiple specialties have been tasked with the responsibility of prescribing and optimizing care of patients with diabetes.
pharmacytimes.com
Cancer Patients Self-Report Significant Improvement in Quality of Life With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Researchers suggest that immune checkpoint inhibitors significantly preserve the quality of life in patients with cancer. Researchers found a positive association between treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and patient-reported quality of life (QoL) for individuals with advanced tumors. ICIs can be used as a monotherapy or work alongside other classes of anticancer drugs to preserve a healthy QoL.
New Cancer Treatment Gives Hope to Patients Previously Expected to Die
A new cancer treatment has been found to stop the disease from spreading in patients who are resistant to immunotherapy, The Guardian reports. Medical researchers have found that a combination of immunotherapy and the experimental drug guadecitabine can reverse a cancer’s resistance to immunotherapy—a treatment in which the body’s immune system is harnessed to seek and destroy cancer cells. It’s typically used when other treatments including surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy have not been successful. But some tumors can become resistant to immunotherapy, leaving patients without further options. British oncologists found that the pairing of guadecitabine and immunotherapy stopped cancer from spreading in a third of patients enrolled in a trial.Read it at The Guardian
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
targetedonc.com
Burkett on Treatment Options for Endometrial Cancer
Wesley Burkett, MD, discusses treatment options for endometrial cancer. Wesley Burkett, MD, a fellow in gynecologic oncology at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, discusses treatment options for endometrial cancer. Immune and targeted therapy are the go-to options for patients with endometrial cancer. According to Burkett, even with...
Thermedical Announces FDA Approval of Clinical Trial for SERF Ablation to Treat Patients with Ventricular Tachycardia, Leading Cause of Sudden Cardiac Death
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Thermedical ®, a developer of thermal-ablation systems to treat ventricular arrhythmias, announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an open-label, single-arm interventional clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Thermedical® SERF Ablation System with the Durablate® Catheter in people with ventricular tachycardia (VT) resistant to conventional treatment. VT is an abnormally rapid heart rhythm that is a leading cause of sudden cardiac death worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005129/en/ The U.S. FDA approved a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Thermedical® SERF Ablation System with the Durablate® Catheter in people with ventricular tachycardia (VT) resistant to conventional treatment. VT is a leading cause of sudden cardiac death. (Photo: Business Wire)
ajmc.com
Patients With Sickle Cell Disease Less Likely to Receive Specialized Care
A recent analysis of Medicaid claims data found that individuals with sickle cell disease are seeing hematologists at a lower rate than patients with other chronic genetic diseases. While the life expectancy of individuals with sickle cell disease (SCD) has improved significantly over time, the cumulative effects of SCD over...
scitechdaily.com
A New Genetic Eye Disease Has Been Discovered
A new type of macular dystrophy, which is a cause of central vision loss, has been discovered through genetic and clinical research. A new disease that damages the macula, a small region of the light-sensing retina required for sharp, central vision, has been discovered by National Eye Institute (NEI) researchers. The researchers have published their findings on the unnamed new macular dystrophy in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology. NEI is a branch of the National Institutes of Health.
MedicalXpress
Prompt recognition and treatment found effective for lung disease in patients who received new drug for advanced cancer
Lung disease caused by a new drug for cancers—including metastatic or advanced breast cancer—can be effectively treated using approaches that focus on early detection and prompt management, according to a study published in ESMO Open on August 11, 2022. Using data from nine clinical trials, this study provides...
healio.com
Top news from ENDO: hair care EDCs, cell phone-obesity link, AI thyroid diagnosis and more
The Healio and Endocrine Today editors have compiled the most read news from the Endocrine Society annual meeting in June. Readers were most interested in learning about the effect of chemicals in hair care products on breast cancer cells, cardiometabolic health impact of heavy mobile device use, growth hormone as a treatment for liver disease, possible menstrual cycle disruption with obesity, and accuracy of artificial intelligence screening of thyroid nodules.
MedicalXpress
Detection of rare genetic mutation in one family could lead to better diabetes treatments
A rare genetic mutation could help explain why some families are more susceptible to diabetes and kidney failure, according to a new study led by University of Utah Health scientists. They say the discovery, made within multiple generations of a single family, could ultimately lead to better treatments for these conditions among a range of patients, no matter if they inherited the mutation or not.
cancernetwork.com
Adjuvant Canakinumab Misses DFS End Point in R0 Resected Stage II-IIIA NSCLC
In an update to the phase 3 CANOPY-A trial, investigators reported that canakinumab did not significantly improve disease-free survival over placebo in patients with completely resected non–small cell lung cancer. Treatment with canakinumab (ACZ885) did not result in a disease-free survival (DFS) improvement over placebo in patients with fully...
Nature.com
Outcomes of patients with stage I"“II Hodgkin lymphoma who had uniform pre-treatment staging with PET/CT and treatment with limited field radiation therapy after chemotherapy
Combined modality therapy (CMT) consisting of chemotherapy followed by radiation therapy (RT) is an accepted standard of care for stage I-II Hodgkin lymphoma (HL). The German Hodgkin Study Group trials HD7-HD11 [1] helped to establish the parameters for CMT, ultimately leading to HD10 and HD11 and adoption of 20"‰Gy and 30"‰Gy, using involved field RT (IFRT), as the standard dose of RT following ABVD for favorable and unfavorable HL, respectively. Relapse has not to be eliminated, however. For example, the HD10 trial reported a 10 year progression-free survival rate of 87% [1].
cgtlive.com
First Patient With Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma Dosed With CAR T/Nivolumab Combo
Tessa Therapeutics presented positive data from the phase 2 CHARIOT study of TT11 in December 2021. Tessa Therapeutics has dosed the first patient with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) in its phase 1b ACTION clinical trial (NCT05352828) of TT11, an autologous CD30-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy in combination with nivolumab.1.
NIH Director's Blog
Psychological Effects of Yoga and Physical Therapy on Low-Back Pain and Disability
Improvements in perceived stress may contribute to a reduction in low-back pain (LBP) and related disability in people with chronic LBP who receive physical therapy (PT), according to a recent analysis of data. However, the effects of yoga and PT on other psychological factors, compared to an education control group, were small and did not significantly contribute to improvements in LBP or disability. The analysis was funded in part by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) and published in the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy.
US News and World Report
2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings in Adult Specialties
See the top hospitals in 15 specialties of complex adult care in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. Top Hospitals in Each Specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings. For over 30 years, U.S. News has evaluated hospital performance in both complex and routine care to support...
MedPage Today
Study Shows High Rate of Actionable Mutations in Lung Cancer
As many as 16% of patients with lung cancer had pathogenic germline variants (PGVs), most of which were potentially actionable with specific therapies, a review of almost 8,000 patients showed. Overall, 14.9% of the patients had PGVs, 95% of which were potentially actionable. After excluding patients with other types of...
hcplive.com
New AHA Statement Highlights Symptom Relevance in Cardiovascular Disease
The scientific statement reviews symptoms associated with ACS, heart failure, valvular disorders, stroke, rhythm disorders, and peripheral vascular disease. The betterment of cardiovascular disease (CVD) symptoms may be an integral part of disease management, but it is crucial to understand that symptoms can vary over time in both frequency or severity.
NIH Director's Blog
Yoga: What You Need To Know
Yoga is an ancient and complex practice, rooted in Indian philosophy. It began as a spiritual practice but has become popular as a way of promoting physical and mental well-being. Although classical yoga also includes other elements, yoga as practiced in the United States typically emphasizes physical postures (asanas), breathing...
