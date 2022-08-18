Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa Frost
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel Maven
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa Frost
Related
abc27.com
Two dead in York County stabbing, suspect says ‘something took control of him’
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple people were stabbed in Hopewell Township, Stewartstown, York County at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 22, according to York County Emergency Management PIO Ted Czech. The incident happened inside a residence on the first block of Firebox Court. The York County coroner reports...
abc27.com
Can township change Cumberland County resident’s address for safety reasons?
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jeannie Nally lives at the corner of Laurie Drive and Michael Court in the Shippensburg Village 55+ Community in South Hampton Township, Cumberland County. The house has been there since 2015. When she and her husband moved in a year ago, they noticed there was...
abc27.com
New CWD-positive leads to DMA 2 expansion
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A road-killed deer was discovered and tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). There will be another expansion of Disease Management Area (DMA) following this incident in southcentral Pennsylvania. The deer was an adult female and was found in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County. As...
abc27.com
Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to have fee-waived adoption event
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating Clear The Shelters with a one-day, fee waived adoption event. It will take place on Saturday, August 27 at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers. If you are interested in adoption, you will be able to take home and adopt a...
abc27.com
Pledge of Allegiance: Children of Timothy Road in Harrisburg
(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Monday, August 22 features the children of Timothy Road in Harrisburg. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
abc27.com
One injured in York City shooting
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — According to dispatch, there was a shooting by the Saint Rose of Lima Church in the 900 block of West Market Street on Saturday evening. Captain Daniel Lentz with the York City Police Department said that a 55-year-old woman was hit in the shooting, but her injury is not considered life-threatening.
abc27.com
York County History Center moving to new location
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County History Center will soon have a new location. On Aug. 22, officials broke ground for the York County History Center’s new location. The current location is on East Market Street, where it’s been since 1955. The history center’s new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania: Fred Keller
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the senior legal advisor to Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano has been ordered to appear before a grand jury. He will also speak about how private, armed security officers are coming to the Scranton Area School District this fall.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Senate Race: Recent poll shows Fetterman leading Oz by five points
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New polling data, from the Trafalgar Group, shows Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz by nearly five points. Fetterman and Oz are competing to replace Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who is stepping down after two terms. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
abc27.com
14th annual Cultural Fest being held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Until 10 pm on Saturday, Aug 20., Dauphin County is celebrating cultural diversity with its cultural fest in Harrisburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. This is the 14th year that the...
abc27.com
Shooting incident in York city
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting incident has taken place in York City. According to dispatch, there was a shooting by the Saint Rose of Lima Church in the 900 block of West Market Street. No word on injuries or if anyone has been arrested in connection with this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area introduces new adoption programs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA) is introducing two new initiatives: a Longest Resident Foster-to-Adopt program and a new “Meet Your Match” adoption application. The Foster-to-Adopt program features adoptable dogs that are some of the shelter’s longest residents. This program will give...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection invites public comment on Draft 2022 State Water Plan
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released the draft 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan, which identifies regional and statewide water resources priorities and recommends statewide and legislative actions to address those priorities. Pennsylvanians are invited to review the draft plan, as well as...
abc27.com
Lancaster Co. group celebrates 2 years training doulas
A Lancaster County organization is celebrating two years of helping pregnant women of color. Since its start during the pandemic, the group has helped over 200 women.
abc27.com
Agriculture Secretary invites applicants for $500,000 in Pennsylvania Farm Bill Grants
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding called for proposals for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture and Youth Grants. Redding invited applicants who have projects directed toward preparing the youth to succeed in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. “To meet increasingly complex challenges brought...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Route 30 East in Lancaster County shut down due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a part of US Route 30 east in Lancaster Countyfor part of the afternoon on Saturday. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: MOUNTVILLE and Exit: CENTERVILLE ROAD. All lanes were closed. No word...
abc27.com
Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
abc27.com
York ‘Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day’ event taking place this September
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — With summer coming to an end, it’s time to start thinking of the upcoming holidays. It’s never too early to start thinking of how you will celebrate St. Paddy’s Day and York is celebrating the return of their Saint Patrick’s Day parade in 2023. Their “Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day” celebration will take place on September 24, 2022 from 1:00-5:00 p.m.
abc27.com
Mainly dry and hot the rest of the week
Temperatures climb near 90° by the end of the week... TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower North. Hi 84. TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Turning Less Humid. Lo 65. WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 86. Rainfall across the region continues to be feast or famine this time of year. Both Sunday...
Comments / 1