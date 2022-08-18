Read full article on original website
click orlando
Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
How Far is Daytona Beach from Universal Studios?
Florida is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the United States and is famous for being home to a whole host of fun family-friendly activities including beaches, nature, theme parks, and rich culture. Daytona Beach and Universal Studios Orlando are two of the most popular tourist spots in...
click orlando
80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
WATCH: Boat Explodes, Spews Fiery Debris At Florida Marina
Officials say four people were injured in the blast.
flaglernewsweekly.com
The Big Five … with Lovie Haley, Palm Coast Protégée
As students head back to college this week, some are reflecting on their summer experiences as interns with high profile companies and government agencies. Softball star Lovie Haley spent her summer as intern with the City of Palm Coast (COPC) and shares a look into how it’s helping prepare her for the future.
click orlando
VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An boat explosion at Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday injured four people, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m. and the department said the four boaters had just refueled the 34-foot vessel, which exploded when they tried to start its engine.
OUC deploys artificial reef with 400 tons of concrete
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new artificial reef deployed in central Florida Saturday with nearly 400 tons of granite. Orlando Utilities Commission prepared about 800,000 pounds of concrete Thursday for transport. The concrete is heading from the Indian River Plant in Brevard County to the Ponce Inlet in Volusia County.
disneydining.com
Lightning Strikes Magic Kingdom’s Emporium, strikes fear in Guests on Main Street
Central Florida is notorious for its rainy weather. Recent nationwide dry conditions excluded, Guests who visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida–especially in the spring and summer–can be almost guaranteed a rainshower (or several) if they spend any length of time in the area. The Orlando...
click orlando
When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
Central Florida activists protest hunting alligators as season begins
SANFORD, Fla. — Alligator season has officially begun in Florida and hunters have already headed to the water this week. This year, they are able to hunt for 24 hours a day. But for some, the concept is controversial. One group held a protest in Sanford Saturday to address...
mynews13.com
New traffic sign causes confusion in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new sign in downtown Orlando on Hughey Avenue is creating confusion for some people. A new sign posted on Hughey Avenue reads “Two Vehicle Per Green”. FDOT says it’s for a new congestion management system. The new system is designed to help with...
WESH
5 hospitalized in Daytona Beach crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Roads Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
click orlando
Wet week on tap as strong storms expected in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms Monday afternoon in Central Florida. There will be a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms packing strong winds, lightning and heavy rain, mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator...
WSVN-TV
Loved ones, residents of Central Florida city mourn mother killed by lightning strike
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — A city in Central Florida is mourning the loss of a mother who was killed in a storm. Support for the family of Winter Springs resident Nicole Tedesco has poured in ever since she was hit by lightning on Thursday afternoon. The 42-year-old was...
WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
WESH
Officials: More than 700 jellyfish stings at Volusia beaches in 5 days
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials say hundreds of people have reported jellyfish stings at Volusia County beaches this past week. Over the weekend, 367 stings were reported. Adding in the previous sting numbers, that brings the total to 727 stings in five days. Officials say lifeguards went through a...
palmcoastobserver.com
Workers to remove surfacing material at Holland Park Splash Pad
Palm Coast city staff will be removing the “poured-in-place” or “PIP” surface material at the James F. Holland Memorial Park splash pad starting Monday, Aug. 22, and continuing for several weeks. Other amenities at Holland Park will remain open. The splash pad's surface has repeatedly failed,...
fox35orlando.com
911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - New 911 calls have been released after lightning struck a mother, her young daughter and their family dog at a Winter Springs park this week. Tragically, the mother was killed. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was transported to Arnold...
click orlando
Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
