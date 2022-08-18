ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

click orlando

Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
thefamilyvacationguide.com

How Far is Daytona Beach from Universal Studios?

Florida is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the United States and is famous for being home to a whole host of fun family-friendly activities including beaches, nature, theme parks, and rich culture. Daytona Beach and Universal Studios Orlando are two of the most popular tourist spots in...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Lovie Haley, Palm Coast Protégée

As students head back to college this week, some are reflecting on their summer experiences as interns with high profile companies and government agencies. Softball star Lovie Haley spent her summer as intern with the City of Palm Coast (COPC) and shares a look into how it’s helping prepare her for the future.
click orlando

VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An boat explosion at Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday injured four people, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m. and the department said the four boaters had just refueled the 34-foot vessel, which exploded when they tried to start its engine.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
mynews13.com

New traffic sign causes confusion in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new sign in downtown Orlando on Hughey Avenue is creating confusion for some people. A new sign posted on Hughey Avenue reads “Two Vehicle Per Green”. FDOT says it’s for a new congestion management system. The new system is designed to help with...
WESH

5 hospitalized in Daytona Beach crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Roads Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
click orlando

Wet week on tap as strong storms expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms Monday afternoon in Central Florida. There will be a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms packing strong winds, lightning and heavy rain, mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator...
palmcoastobserver.com

Workers to remove surfacing material at Holland Park Splash Pad

Palm Coast city staff will be removing the “poured-in-place” or “PIP” surface material at the James F. Holland Memorial Park splash pad starting Monday, Aug. 22, and continuing for several weeks. Other amenities at Holland Park will remain open. The splash pad's surface has repeatedly failed,...
click orlando

Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

