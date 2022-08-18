Read full article on original website
Do you think it has been a sunny summer? Looking at the numbers
Meteorological summer is from June 1 until August 31. The summer of 2022 here in Youngstown, Ohio has not been too sunny when you look at the numbers. The National Weather Service uses a scale to determine whether a day is clear, partly cloudy or cloudy. Think of the sky cover as a number from zero to 10. Ten would be cloudy and zero would be clear.
YSU sets new record with international students
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week, Youngstown State University is hitting a record. According to the university, 327 new international students will be at orientation. That’s its largest incoming class of students from around the globe. The past record was in 2017 at 218. Overall, YSU expects 593 international students on campus this fall — […]
Daniel Webster Mills Royal, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a year’s long decline in health, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Daniel Webster Mills Royal, age 40, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away in Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House with his family be his side. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on...
Gary E. Klink, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary E. Klink, 65, of Girard, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, following an extended illness. Gary was born November 13, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late David and Kathleen (Kelley) Klink. Gary had a love for...
Carroll Rowe, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carroll Rowe, 84, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at Salem North Health Care. Carroll was born on December 08, 1937 in Salem, the son of Cletus and Arlene (Daugherty) Rowe. He was graduate of Greenford High School. Carroll was a veteran of the United States...
Douglas Allen Chronic, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Allen Chronic, 65, of Lisbon, Ohio and formerly of Largo, Florida and Casey, Illinois, passed away in his home at 5:49 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doug was born June 19, 1957, in Alameda, California to Willard Eugene Chronic, Sr. and Shirley Ann Mize...
Barbara Ruth Tolley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ruth Tolley, age 79, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1943, in Elizabethton, Tennessee to James Avery and Minnie (Eskridge) Tolley. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Sherri Santiago Guzman of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Linda Tangeri...
Thomas H. Quinn, Newton Fall, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas H. Quinn age 64 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on January 7, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late William J. Quinn...
Eddie James Williams, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Eddie James Williams, Sr., 79, of 1621 Keri Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022 at 2:58 a.m. at Warren Nursing and Rehab, following an extended illness. He was born May 14, 1943 in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of Eddie...
Kathleen Hart, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Hart, formerly Ellis, 76, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hospice House. Kathy was born February 16, 1946, in Tampa, FL. Kathleen was proud to have worked as a nurse’s aide and later a maintenance supervisor at Assumption Nursing Home and then...
Anthony J. “Tony” Capple, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. “Tony” Capple, 83, of Boardman, who passed peacefully on Saturday evening August 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 2, 1939 in Youngstown, the son of John and Carrie (Pirone) Capple. Tony was proud to have grown...
Dennis Richard Henneman, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Richard Henneman died on August 9, 2022. His parents, Joyce Edward and Lorena Florence (Winters) Henneman of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin as well as his sisters Delores (Willi) and Eleanor Joyce (Aspenwall), predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Lou...
James Allen, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Wendell Allen Jr, 66, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. James, known by his family and friends as “JimBo,” was born September 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late James and Mildred...
Masol Young IV, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Masol Young IV, 35, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Young was born May 1, 1987 in Youngstown, a son of Masol and Bessie Ford Young. He was a 2005 graduate of Chaney High School, he attended Akron...
Brendon Sharef Moorer, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Brendon Sharef Moorer, Jr., 23, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on August 2, 2022. Brendon was born January 20, 1999 in Youngstown, a son of Brendon S. Moorer, Sr. and Kandice Jones. He attended Youngstown City Schools and had worked in a distribution...
Troy L. Hill, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022. Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends. He...
William “Bill” Harry Holk, III, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Harry Holk III, 56, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2022, at Hospice House after a battle with cancer. He was born January 8, 1966, in Warren, Ohio a son of William H. Holk and...
Steven Wayne Carman, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Wayne Carman, 56, died Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born July 23, 1966, in Salem, he was a son of Donald R. Carman, Sr. and the late Eleanor J. (Marshall) Carman. He was a 1984 graduate...
Crystal Aqila Johnson Goodwin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal Aqila Johnson Goodwin lost her life unexpectedly, from complications of open heart surgery on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Sentara Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. Crystal was born on December 31, 1971 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. S. he was a stay at...
Thomas Lloyd Bettiker, Sr., Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lloyd Bettiker, Sr., age 88 of Cortland, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 15, 1934, in Fowler, Ohio the son of the late Lloyd and Ruth James Bettiker. He was preceded in death...
