Lamar, Mo. death investigation, crime scene tape wraps a residence on Allen Street

UPDATE: “The deceased has been identified as Beatrys Adriana Moreno Martinez, age 35, of Thousand Palms California. The next of kin have been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow [Saturday] in Springfield. The investigation is currently on going.” — Lamar Police Dept

LAMAR, Mo. — Thursday morning just before 3 a.m. officers of the Lamar Police Dept and Barton County Ambulance responded to 1101 Allen St. regarding woman possibly not breathing.

Chief Joseph Moore tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker EMS began life-saving measures immediately.

The 36-year-old female was rushed to Cox Barton County by BCA, however later was pronounced deceased.

For now Lamar Police Detectives are gathering evidence and the residence on the east side of town is surrounded in crime scene tape.

In a release of information they ask if anyone has information regarding this incident to please contact the Lamar Police Department at 417-682-3546.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email alerts so you don’t miss an article.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST • 43,000 lbs of cheese burns I-44 BIT.ly/3c76494 • Lamar PD investigate death BIT.ly/3QWsrwS • Supportlocal police benefit ride BIT.ly/3QJbu8W • August 3rd Thursday! BIT.ly/3K1pPv6 • Jessie James Days in Pineville BIT.ly/3Au0lnb • Stolen car ends up in Grand Lake BIT.ly/3QUApqi

Tweets by JoplinNewsFirst

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.