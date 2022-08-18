ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, Mo. death investigation, crime scene tape wraps a residence on Allen Street

By Shannon Becker
 5 days ago

UPDATE: “The deceased has been identified as Beatrys Adriana Moreno Martinez, age 35, of Thousand Palms California. The next of kin have been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow [Saturday] in Springfield. The investigation is currently on going.” — Lamar Police Dept

LAMAR, Mo. — Thursday morning just before 3 a.m. officers of the Lamar Police Dept and Barton County Ambulance responded to 1101 Allen St. regarding woman possibly not breathing.

Chief Joseph Moore tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker EMS began life-saving measures immediately.

The 36-year-old female was rushed to Cox Barton County by BCA, however later was pronounced deceased.

For now Lamar Police Detectives are gathering evidence and the residence on the east side of town is surrounded in crime scene tape.

In a release of information they ask if anyone has information regarding this incident to please contact the Lamar Police Department at 417-682-3546.

Joplin, MO
