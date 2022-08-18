Read full article on original website
Related
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Fall registration for drivers education courses opens Aug. 23 in Volusia
Registration for the fall semester Driver’s Education program will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on the Volusia County School’s Drivers Education website at https://www.vcsedu.org/drivers-education. There is a support document with the needed questions you will need to answer when you register online. Any student residing in...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Funds available for driver education programs
Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is accepting applications to financially assist driver education safety programs in public and nonpublic schools in Volusia County. The funds must be used for direct educational expenses and not for administration costs. The assistance is provided through fees collected by the Clerk of the...
Comments / 0