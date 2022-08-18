ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
spacecoastdaily.com

National Hurricane Center Tracks Tropical Wave West of Cabo Verde Islands

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center has tracked a tropical wave that formed few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands on Monday. The disorganized has a small chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next five days. As of Monday morning, the system is...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osceola County, FL
City
Silver Springs, FL
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Florida#Water Management#Floridan Aquifer#The U S Drought Monitor#Governing Board
biztoc.com

Sonic boom heard over Southeast as SpaceX capsule splashes down off Florida coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A spacecraft used in a resupply mission of the International Space Station splashed down off the coast of Florida Saturday but not before surprising some residents in the Southeast with a sonic boom as the capsule streaked through the atmosphere. Social media users in Daytona,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

15 of the Best Cocoa Beach Restaurants for Families with Kids

Cocoa Beach, Florida, is a popular spot for vacations. Its beautiful beaches, fun resorts, great shopping, and tasty restaurants make it a favorite among Floridian beaches. Cocoa Beach is where most people come to Florida to explore the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Cocoa Beach is...
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy