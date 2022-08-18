Read full article on original website
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has a substantial season pass
Nintendo announced that Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will get a Season Pass. The company also announced it will be part of the Gold Edition of the game. The Season Pass, which will be packaged into the Gold Edition, contains upcoming DLCs that will introduce additional story content with new heroes, quests, and battles. Other things that come with the Gold Edition of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope are the base game and the Galactic Prestige Pack, which includes three new stylish weapon skins for your team that can be unlocked immediately.
Warzone Season 5 release date, road map, futuristic weapons, and features
The next major Call of Duty: Warzone update is Season 5, and it aims to shake things up in a major way. Referred to as Season 5: Last Stand, it’ll come with new weapons, limited-time modes, and fresh features, along with map changes, with plenty of other additions to look forward to. Seemingly, Season 5 will be the last before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches this fall, and it appears Activision is aiming to close this chapter with a bang.
Gravity Rush is the next PlayStation franchise to get the film treatment
Sony’s PlayStation Productions film and television venture continues to ramp up, as a film based on the 2012 PlayStation Vita game Gravity Rush is in the works over at PlayStation Productions and Scott Free Productions, with a writer and director already attached. According to Deadline, the adaptation is being...
How to unlock new Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb gives you a few ways to customize your playstyle. Fleeces are one of the main methods, as these items can radically alter how you experience Crusades. Some might grant you increased damage for killing enemies, while others will have you draw Tarot cards at the start of a new adventure. But unlocking Fleeces isn’t easy — and it’ll take a lot of dedication to unlock them all.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake reportedly shifts developers
It looks as if the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has shifted developers. According to Bloomberg, the remake’s original developer Aspyr has reportedly been moved off its development, and now it is being handled by an Eastern European studio owned by Aspyr’s parent company, Saber Interactive. The remake was revealed last September in a PlayStation Showcase, and last month Aspyr reportedly told its staff that the project was “on hold” after the studio had been working on it for over the past two years.
Saints Row review: This open-world reboot is Grand Theft Adequate
“Saints Row is a perfectly fine open-world game. Just don't expect any surprises, as the reboot lacks much character.”. Where do you take a series once it jumps the shark repeatedly? This is a question the creators of TV shows like Happy Days, The Simpsons, and The Office have asked themselves after years of constant escalation and is a question game developer Volition dealt with while crafting the new Saints Row. The Saints Row series became increasingly ridiculous over time until Saints Row IV capped things off with the addition of superpowers and a DLC set in Hell. While Volition needed to find a way to top itself once again with a reboot featuring a new story, cast, and city, it didn’t. Instead, it settled for making Saints Row perfectly adequate.
This half-sized micro-keyboard is a dream come true for PC gaming on the go
An upcoming mini keyboard was just teased for the first time, and to say that it looks a little peculiar would be an understatement. The Shrimp, as the keyboard is called, is a tiny device made for gaming on the go. Equipped with only the necessary buttons, this keyboard won’t...
Sony finally confirms that PlayStation VR2 launches in early 2023
Sony has revealed the release window for PlayStation VR2: early 2023. PlayStation France was the first to post on Twitter that the VR headset will debut next year, tweeting a picture of the hardware and its controllers with a caption that translates to “available early 2023.” Shortly thereafter, the PlayStation UK Twitter account and PlayStation Instagram account also shared the image with a caption saying “coming early 2023.” As such, it’s safe to assume that this isn’t just a fluke from a single social media account. While we now have a more specific release window for PlayStation VR2, no specific date was announced.
