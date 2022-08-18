Read full article on original website
Related
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
"This practice should never happen," Greene said before delving into surgeries that some transgender minors have received. "This needs to be illegal."
Death Penalty Fast Facts
Read CNN's Death Penalty Fast Facts to learn more about capital punishment in the United States.
Rep. Jim Clyburn says there's a "dark place" on the horizon for voting rights
To House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the highest ranking Black legislator in Congress, "racial gerrymandering" — what he describes as the intentional drawing of congressional districts that discriminate against minority populations — has deep roots in America's history. He recalled areas around his home county of Sumter County,...
Two militia members convicted of plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Two men were convicted on Tuesday of plotting to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan, because of the tough Covid-19 pandemic restrictions she imposed on the northern US state. According to the indictment, they considered the governor a "tyrant" because of her tough Covid rules and planned to kidnap her and put her on "trial."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
CBS News
New York Primary Election Day: Key races to watch and what's at stake
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. One key race pits two Washington power players against each other. Another has a long list of Democrats competing for the newly redrawn 10th District. 12th District race shaping up as battle between House veterans, sharp newcomer. There's not much...
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Jury convicts two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, a swift victory for prosecutors in a foiled plot that was described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were also found...
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge says Idaho's near-total abortion ban seems to conflict with federal law
Idaho's near-total abortion ban appears to have a serious conflict with a federal law governing emergency health care treatment, a federal judge said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice sued the Republican-led state of Idaho earlier this month, saying the abortion ban set to take effect on Thursday violates a federal law requiring Medicare-funded hospitals to provide "stabilizing treatment" to patients experiencing medical emergencies. Idaho's law criminalizes all abortions in "clinically diagnosable pregnancies," but allows physicians to defend themselves in court by arguing the procedure was necessary to avert the death of the mother.
CBS News
Man accused of bringing weapons to vote counting center after 2020 election arrested for trespassing at US Capitol on January 6
(CNN) -- A man who is accused of bringing weapons to a Pennsylvania vote counting center after the 2020 presidential election was arrested Tuesday for allegedly illegally trespassing at the Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Antonio LaMotta of Virginia is charged with four misdemeanors. He has not entered...
Trump's legal team expected to request "special master" to review documents seized by FBI
Former President Donald Trump's legal team is expected to file a motion in court as early as Monday that would call for a "special master" — or neutral arbiter — to review and possibly return evidence collected during the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
Not a "simple mistake": Previous cases of missing documents at the National Archives
The FBI search of a former president's residence and the National Archives request for the Justice Department to investigate the removal of records to Mar-a-Lago are unprecedented. But a review by CBS News reveals a long — and, at times daring — history of the theft or disappearance of records belonging to the National Archives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Yorkers will vote in key primary races Tuesday
Two veteran New York lawmakers are facing off in a congressional Democratic primary in the state's 12th district Tuesday. New York Congressman Jerry Nadler, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is up against New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, the chair of the House Oversight Committee. CBS News' congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the race.
Trump team could file for a "special master"
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are considering filing a request for an independent arbitrator, known as a "special master," who could review and potentially return evidence seized by the FBI in the Mar-a-Lago search. Robert Costa joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the role of a "special master" and how the ongoing legal challenges against Trump could affect a future run for office.
Federal investigators looking closely at video evidence from Mar-a-Lago showing people with access to areas where Trump's papers stored
Washington — Federal investigators are now looking closely at video evidence they've obtained, which shows people at Mar-a-Lago with access to storage areas where former President Donald Trump's papers from his residence were being held — including some classified documents, according to a U.S. official. The video showing...
Breaking down Trump's request for special master in DOJ investigation
Former President Trump is asking a court to appoint a special master in the Justice Department's investigation into documents removed from the White House. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports on the motion and CBS News legal contributor Keir Dougall provides analysis on the case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump files motion over Mar-a-Lago search
Washington — In a new lawsuit, former President Donald Trump has filed a motion asking that a special master be named to review the documents seized by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month. He has also asked the court to block the Justice Department from further reviewing the material until that happens, court documents filed Monday reveal.
Officer says reporting supervisor’s unwanted kiss got her fired. Legal battle continues
The unwelcome kiss was “‘close enough’ to sexual harassment,” a U.S. appeals court decided in reviving a former Georgia officer’s lawsuit.
Trump fights federal investigation, asks court for a "special master" to review documents
Former President Donald Trump is challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search and requesting a "special master" be appointed by the court to review the confiscated documents. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the latest on the investigation, and then CBS News political director Fin Gomez joins us to discuss the potential impact on Trump's plans for 2024.
Department of Justice launches federal civil rights investigation into violent Arkansas arrest caught on video
The Department of Justice has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the violent arrest of a 27-year-old man in Arkansas on Sunday, a department spokesperson confirmed to CBS News on Monday. The investigation will be separate from the state probe into the arrest, which was captured on video. The...
CBS News
530K+
Followers
63K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0