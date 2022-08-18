ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

CBS News

Rep. Jim Clyburn says there's a "dark place" on the horizon for voting rights

To House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the highest ranking Black legislator in Congress, "racial gerrymandering" — what he describes as the intentional drawing of congressional districts that discriminate against minority populations — has deep roots in America's history. He recalled areas around his home county of Sumter County,...
AFP

Two militia members convicted of plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Two men were convicted on Tuesday of plotting to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan, because of the tough Covid-19 pandemic restrictions she imposed on the northern US state. According to the indictment, they considered the governor a "tyrant" because of her tough Covid rules and planned to kidnap her and put her on "trial."
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

New York Primary Election Day: Key races to watch and what's at stake

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. One key race pits two Washington power players against each other. Another has a long list of Democrats competing for the newly redrawn 10th District. 12th District race shaping up as battle between House veterans, sharp newcomer. There's not much...
CBS News

Judge says Idaho's near-total abortion ban seems to conflict with federal law

Idaho's near-total abortion ban appears to have a serious conflict with a federal law governing emergency health care treatment, a federal judge said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice sued the Republican-led state of Idaho earlier this month, saying the abortion ban set to take effect on Thursday violates a federal law requiring Medicare-funded hospitals to provide "stabilizing treatment" to patients experiencing medical emergencies. Idaho's law criminalizes all abortions in "clinically diagnosable pregnancies," but allows physicians to defend themselves in court by arguing the procedure was necessary to avert the death of the mother.
CBS News

New Yorkers will vote in key primary races Tuesday

Two veteran New York lawmakers are facing off in a congressional Democratic primary in the state's 12th district Tuesday. New York Congressman Jerry Nadler, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is up against New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, the chair of the House Oversight Committee. CBS News' congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the race.
CBS News

Trump team could file for a "special master"

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are considering filing a request for an independent arbitrator, known as a "special master," who could review and potentially return evidence seized by the FBI in the Mar-a-Lago search. Robert Costa joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the role of a "special master" and how the ongoing legal challenges against Trump could affect a future run for office.
CBS News

Breaking down Trump's request for special master in DOJ investigation

Former President Trump is asking a court to appoint a special master in the Justice Department's investigation into documents removed from the White House. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports on the motion and CBS News legal contributor Keir Dougall provides analysis on the case.
CBS News

Trump files motion over Mar-a-Lago search

Washington — In a new lawsuit, former President Donald Trump has filed a motion asking that a special master be named to review the documents seized by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month. He has also asked the court to block the Justice Department from further reviewing the material until that happens, court documents filed Monday reveal.
CBS News

Trump fights federal investigation, asks court for a "special master" to review documents

Former President Donald Trump is challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search and requesting a "special master" be appointed by the court to review the confiscated documents. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the latest on the investigation, and then CBS News political director Fin Gomez joins us to discuss the potential impact on Trump's plans for 2024.
CBS News

CBS News

