FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim Hemraj
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella Cressman
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella Cressman
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry Lease
hamlethub.com
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing on September 7: Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance, ARPA funds for RVNAhealth, and More
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 7 at 7:30 pm. Notice is hereby given that a formal Public Hearing for residents will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall Annex located in the conference room located at 66 Prospect Street (next to Yanity Gym) to hear items pertaining to the following:
hamlethub.com
Wilton Public Schools Releases Fall Back to School Guide
The first day of school for Wilton Public School students is Monday, August 29. View Wilton Public Schools Complete Back to School Guide here. Wilton Public Schools has a newly redesigned website. Click HERE. Calendar. View the 2022-2023 District Calendar HERE. Transportation. All transportation information and protocols can be found...
hamlethub.com
Town of Bethel Employment Opportunity - Recording Clerk
Recording Clerk - to take and transcribe minutes of the Sustainable Bethel Commission. Meetings are once a month, the first Thursday of the month, at 7:00 p.m. in Conference Room A in the Municipal Town Hall. The next meeting will be September 1, 2022. Duties include typing the Agenda and...
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Community Foundation Announces Young Philanthropists’ Grants
One of the signature programs of the New Canaan Community Foundation is the Young Philanthropists Program. Each year, approximately thirty high school students come together to learn about philanthropy, the nonprofit sector, and how they can have an impact on local community issues. Students spend the year learning about various organizations in the area, how to fundraise, and complete a miniature version of the Foundation’s grantmaking process.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Masonry Solutions
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Masonry Solutions!
hamlethub.com
Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on Mill Plain Road HIRING Event on August 24!
Caraluzzi's is hiring for their new Danbury location!. Join the team on Wednesday, August 24th from 2:00-6:00 PM at Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on 102 Mill Plain Road. Walk-ins welcome, on-the-spot interviews. Apply online. Caraluzzi’s is a family-owned & operated market that prides itself on delivering incredible service to our customers....
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Chamber Names Diana Spence as New Executive Director
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Diana Spence has been appointed as the Chamber’s new Executive Director. Ms. Spence formerly served as the Communications Manager for the Chamber. In this position, she significantly increased visibility of Chamber members and events through creative social media and email campaigns. She has also assisted with developing and implementing an array of Chamber events, as well as meeting with members of the community to develop new and ongoing partnerships.
hamlethub.com
Best Lawyers Recognizes Two Attorneys at Westchester County Elder Law Firm Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP
The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, with offices in White Plains & Somers, N.Y., is pleased to announce that Westchester County elder law attorney Anthony J. Enea, Esq., member, has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 29th edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the practice areas of Elder Law and Trusts and Estates. Lauren C. Enea, Esq., associate, has also been recognized in the 3rd edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.
hamlethub.com
Movies at The Prospector Theater this week: Miss Harris Goes to Paris, 3000 Years of Longing, Bullet Train and MORE on the big screen!
The Prospector Theater is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing competitive and integrated employment to people with disabilities through the operation of a premium, first-run movie theater located in Ridgefield, CT. Employees of the Theater are known as Prospects. Approximately 75% of our workforce self-identify with a disability. We sparkle and transform our passions into professions, while earning paychecks with competitive wages.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Resident Olivia Sallaberry Receives Elmira College Key Award
Olivia Sallaberry, of Ridgefield, received the Elmira College Key Award for their academic and community leadership. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the EC Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. This year, the award was given to 761...
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Danbury resident Shakii Watson-Danzy, 23
Shakii Watson-Danzy, 23, of Danbury, son of Tronisha Watson of Bethel and Shaka Danzy of Danbury, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Home Going services will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1 PM in the Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church, 69 Rowan St., Danbury. Interment will take place in Wooster Cemetery at the direction of the family. Family and Friends will be received at the Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church on Saturday from 11 AM to 12:45 PM.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan police report uptick in theft from residential mailboxes
New Canaan Police report that they are seeing an uptick in the theft of mail from residential mailboxes. Specifically, thieves are stealing checks left in mailboxes and engaging in "Check Washing." "Check Washing" is the process of erasing details from checks to allow them to be rewritten, usually for criminal...
hamlethub.com
Meet Housatonic Habitat for Humanity's 2022 Honoree - John Patrick
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce it is holding the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. Here, we introduce you to the nonprofit's 2022 honoree - John Patrick. You may...
hamlethub.com
Obituary: John Christian Kunkel, a 43-year resident of Brewster, NY
John Christian Kunkel, a 43-year resident of Brewster, NY, died peacefully on Friday, August 19th, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 74 years old. Born on March 28, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Herman and Theresa (Zimmerman) Kunkel. John was a graduate of Bushwick High School in Brooklyn and the Berkley Business School in Long Island. He served in the US Army from 1968 until 1974 and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. On February 22, 1970 John married the love of his life and best friend Joanne Victoria Herbst in Middle Village, NY.
hamlethub.com
SHU's Athletics Dept Welcomes Steve Conn to Its Comms Team
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Steve Conn, a seasoned sports communications specialist, has joined Sacred Heart University’s athletics department as senior associate athletic director for communications. In this position, Conn will oversee all strategic communications, marketing and promotional efforts for SHU’s intercollegiate, athletic and spirit teams. “I love being a small...
hamlethub.com
Longtime Ridgefield resdient Elaine M. Thudium, 90, has died
Elaine M. Thudium (nee McCluskey), 90, a 57-year resident of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital on August 18, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late J. David Thudium, and beloved mother of John M. Thudium (Kristen) and Mary K. Sherwood (Michael). Mrs....
hamlethub.com
Beardsley Zoo's Annual Golf Outing on September 12 at Brooklawn Country Club
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – The exclusive Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield is once again the site of one of Fall’s most anticipated golf outings: the 16th Annual Golf Tournament on September 12 to benefit Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Brooklawn’s sloping greens will offer Zoo supporters some of the area’s biggest—and most beautiful—challenges.
hamlethub.com
Danbury resident Dianne A. Fleischer, 70, has died
Dianne A. Fleischer, 70, of Danbury, sister of Karen Davidon, aunt to Kate and Clare, and great aunt to Henry and Alice, died on Friday, August 19, 2022. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 am in St. James' Episcopal Church, 25West St., Danbury with the Rev. Dr. Dustin Trowbridge, Rector, officiating. There will be no calling hours, Contributions in Dianne's memory may be made to Regional Hospice of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
hamlethub.com
Take your comedy to the stage in 6 weeks with award-winning comedian Christine O'Leary!
Christine O’Leary's Stand Up Comedy Workshop at The Ridgefield Playhouse. Award-winning comedian Christine O’Leary shares her secrets for how to get laughs on stage and economize your written material into a 5-minute stand-up comedy set!. At the end of the course, students can perform on the Playhouse stage...
