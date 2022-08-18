Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Houston County Rescue Unit assists in finding the body of an international Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The search for a missing Fort Rucker student is over as rescue crews recovered his body early Monday morning. The victim was a 38-year-old colonel in flight school, training to be an apache helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker. He was there with 33 other students.
wtvy.com
Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event
CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received tips of potential fighting that was supposed to occur during the Chipley High School Football game on August 19th. The school’s Resource Officer requested extra back up in attempt to prevent an altercation or respond if one occurred.
wtvy.com
Enterprise water tower to be decommissioned after 61 years
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A structure that is over 60 years old is done serving the city of Enterprise. As of August 22, plans to decommission the old Enterprise water tower are almost complete. It was built in 1961. Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said that at the time the tower...
wtvy.com
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
Body of missing swimmer found in Jax. Co.
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
wtvy.com
Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge high schooler was struck by a car while walking across a street, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday. The freshman student was hit by a small white car. The student was taking...
wtvy.com
Body discovered after JCSO, HCSO search effort for missing Ft. Rucker student
UPDATE (7:11 a.m.) - According to information obtained from the public information officer for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as further confirmation from their Facebook page, a body was discovered by divers at 12:30 a.m. on Monday and turned over to the medical examiner’s office. Further information will be released soon.
wtvy.com
JCSO, HCSO dive teams searching for missing Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Several Florida-Alabama dive teams are actively searching for a missing Fort Rucker student at Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing. Jackson County Sherriff’s Office says they received a 911 call on Saturday of a subject in distress on Spring Creek. “Deputies responded...
wdhn.com
Autism Speaks Dothan is bringing awareness and parents together
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It is estimated that one in every 100 children are diagnosed with autism worldwide. Here in the Wiregrass one Facebook group has been around for six years and they are trying to bring awareness to autism, but also bring support for those parents and children.
wtvy.com
Enterprise Water Main Project to replace 100 year old pipes
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise officials are putting finishing touches on plans for massive renovations. Phase 3 of the Water Main Project will be replacing pipes in the city that date back to 1903. The 4 and a half million dollar project is expected to follow a 5 year plan to...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: New information on Jackson Co. drowning
UPDATE: The victim has been confirmed to be a 38-year-old Iraqi Colonel, training at Fort Rucker to be an Apache helicopter pilot. Investigators say the victim was with 33 fellow military students who were all wearing life jackets. The victim reportedly told his friends he could not swim and proceeded to take off his life jacket 10-15 minutes before jumping in the water. His friends rushed to save him but did not reach him in time.
wtvy.com
Drug arrest made in Washington County after suspicious person report
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody by deputies in Washington County on Sunday on drug charges. Following a report of a suspicious man sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store in Wausau around 8 a.m. on August 21.
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Credit Freeze
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss credit freeze. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Ozark Animal Shelter in need of donations
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Animal Shelter needs donations from community members. Specifically, they need dog food and non-clumping kitty litter. Earlier this month, the shelter turned to Facebook when they were down to just two bags of food. Shelter Supervisor Miranda Daniels said it didn’t take long before...
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of torturing and abusing a child
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being charged with 2 counts of willful torture of a child, a Dothan man currently sits behind bars. Limited details have been released concerning the August 19th arrest of Jerronus DeShawn Springfield, 28. The Dothan Police Department received recent reports of possible child abuse which...
wtvy.com
Fraudulent use of credit card lands man in Geneva County jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was booked into the Geneva County Jail following an investigation into a stolen credit card. According to a release from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to an address in Hartford on August 9 in regards to theft of property. It was determined that the property stolen was a credit card.
wdhn.com
Alabama Food Truck Association holds 8th festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — If you had a huge appetite Saturday, the 8th food truck festival was held downtown. In the parking lot of the Old Porter Square Mall, around 10 food vendors apart of the Alabama Food Truck Association set up shop to cure your appetite. To name...
wtvy.com
Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
Florida Woman Mauled To Death By Group Of Dogs
A 69-year-old Florida woman was found dead after being mauled to death by a group of dogs Sunday. Shirley Johnson, a Holmes County resident, was found dead on Sunday in Gritney, Florida, with over 100 bite marks on her body. According to WJHG, the 69-year-old
wtvy.com
Ozark animals in need of homes: adoption fees waived on select dogs
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Overcrowding is a problem many animal shelters are facing, among those is the Ozark Animal Shelter. A handful of the fur babies have been there over 60 days, which changes how the adoption process works. There are about 40 dogs at Ozark’s shelter right now, and...
