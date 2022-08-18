Steve Sarkisian addresses Texas quarterback woes, learning from 2021

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Steve Sarkisian recognizes Texas didn’t get the best quarterback play last season, but he believes better times are ahead with Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers leading the charge.

While last season was tough with the implementation of a brand new offensive system, the Longhorns leader told ESPN he believes experience will help both his quarterbacks.

“Last year was difficult in having two players that were new to the [offensive] system, and that’s always hard, especially when one of them isn’t a returning starter who had really been in the fire,” Sarkisian said, via ESPN. “This year, even though they’re new, Hudson’s got a little experience, and Quinn is coming in from another program.

“The reality is Quinn should really be a freshman in college. He reclassified after preseason camp had started. It was kind of a wash of a season for him.”

Continuing, Sarkisian added that he expects his pass thrower’s decision making to improve as the 2022 season approaches.

“I think it’s hard for a quarterback to get into rhythm that way, and I think you play differently knowing, ‘Hey, I don’t know how many throws I’m going to get,’ and you take too many chances,” Sarkisian said. “I just don’t think the decision-making is very good.”

Evidently, Steve Sarkisian believes more time and stability at quarterback will bode well for the Longhorns in 2022. For Texas to truly return to the forefront of college football, it all starts under center.

Bijan Robinson gives intriguing take on Texas QB competition

Texas star running back Bijan Robinson isn’t paying too much attention to who will be handing him the football in 2022.

According to the Heisman hopeful, the Longhorns quarterback competition between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers isn’t as big of a deal as the outside world is making it seem.

“The [quarterback situation] is a much bigger deal to people outside the program,” said Robinson, per ESPN. “It’s on us around the quarterback to make him comfortable, make plays for him and be there for him the whole season and not just parts of the season.

“The thing we’ve got to do this season is finish games, and that’s not just on the quarterback.”

Regardless of who’s slinging the rock for the Longhorns, Bijan Robinson knows Texas needs to improve in a myriad of areas. Nevertheless, both Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers will be better for having Robinson in the backfield with them.