ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Steve Sarkisian addresses Texas quarterback woes, learning from 2021

By Stephen Samra about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20m8Bf_0hMDptsX00
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Steve Sarkisian recognizes Texas didn’t get the best quarterback play last season, but he believes better times are ahead with Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers leading the charge.

While last season was tough with the implementation of a brand new offensive system, the Longhorns leader told ESPN he believes experience will help both his quarterbacks.

“Last year was difficult in having two players that were new to the [offensive] system, and that’s always hard, especially when one of them isn’t a returning starter who had really been in the fire,” Sarkisian said, via ESPN. “This year, even though they’re new, Hudson’s got a little experience, and Quinn is coming in from another program.

“The reality is Quinn should really be a freshman in college. He reclassified after preseason camp had started. It was kind of a wash of a season for him.”

Continuing, Sarkisian added that he expects his pass thrower’s decision making to improve as the 2022 season approaches.

“I think it’s hard for a quarterback to get into rhythm that way, and I think you play differently knowing, ‘Hey, I don’t know how many throws I’m going to get,’ and you take too many chances,” Sarkisian said. “I just don’t think the decision-making is very good.”

Evidently, Steve Sarkisian believes more time and stability at quarterback will bode well for the Longhorns in 2022. For Texas to truly return to the forefront of college football, it all starts under center.

Bijan Robinson gives intriguing take on Texas QB competition

Texas star running back Bijan Robinson isn’t paying too much attention to who will be handing him the football in 2022.

According to the Heisman hopeful, the Longhorns quarterback competition between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers isn’t as big of a deal as the outside world is making it seem.

“The [quarterback situation] is a much bigger deal to people outside the program,” said Robinson, per ESPN. “It’s on us around the quarterback to make him comfortable, make plays for him and be there for him the whole season and not just parts of the season.

“The thing we’ve got to do this season is finish games, and that’s not just on the quarterback.”

Regardless of who’s slinging the rock for the Longhorns, Bijan Robinson knows Texas needs to improve in a myriad of areas. Nevertheless, both Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers will be better for having Robinson in the backfield with them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian 'pleased' with Agiye Hall after suspension, Week 1 status remains unclear

The status of transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall remains unclear following his arrest for criminal mischief and subsequent suspension from the Texas football program. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters on Monday that he is “pleased” with Hall’s response to the events, but continued to obfuscate about whether he’ll be with the team on Sept. 3 versus ULM.
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

Decision Day: Alabama aiming for another four-star defensive lineman

Edric Hill, four-star defensive lineman from North High School in Kansas City, will reveal his college decision this evening. Hill recently announced finalists of Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Alabama is currently leading the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine. “I am ready,” Hill told On3. “I really had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Espn#Texas Star#Bode#American Football#Hudson Card#Longhorns
thecomeback.com

Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama

During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
On3.com

Georgia Football: Andrew Paul down; What now for UGA running backs?

Georgia’s running back room suffered a tough blow over the weekend as news broke on Sunday that freshman Andrew Paul had torn his ACL and will miss the entirety of the 2022 season. Paul, who signed with the Bulldogs in February after a late push to beat out the likes of Clemson, Michigan and others, had reportedly gotten off to a great start to his first season on campus. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Todd Monken and running backs coach Dell McGee had all said so on separate occasions. So, without Paul in the plans for the fall, what now for Georgia’s running back room? DawgsHQ has the answer for you.
On3.com

Penn State ranks highly in ESPN's final presason SP+ ranking

It’s been 233 days since Penn State faced Arkansas in what turned out to be the final Outback Bowl. With six players opting out of the game, including wide receiver Jahan Dotson and safety Jaquan Brisker, it was always going to be an uphill climb against a Razorback squad that hadn’t played in a New Year’s Day Bowl in quite some time.
On3.com

Alabama coach Nick Saban lands contract extension through 2030

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As of Tuesday morning, Nick Saban is once again the highest paid head coach in college football. That news comes as a result of the University of Alabama board of trustees approving another contract on Monday for the seven-time national championship-winning coach. Needless to say, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Four-star forward Keanu Dawes schedules all five official visits

BYU (September 29-October 1) Oklahoma State (October 21-23) Dawes, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound power forward, trimmed down his list of schools to six earlier this month. Oklahoma State, Texas, Utah, Texas A&M, Rice, and BYU made the cut. The Houston native ranks as the No. 115 overall prospect in the 2023...
On3.com

ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff

ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
On3.com

Kirby Smart updates the current state of second-string quarterback battle

Stetson Bennett is the guy in Athens ahead of the regular season for the first time in his career, meaning the national spotlight has been shone elsewhere regarding quarterback battles. There’s still a need for a reliable second option behind Bennett, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is loving what he’s seeing from the rest of the quarterback room this camp.
On3.com

Scott Frost compares Northwestern team to last years, reveals big motivating factor

As Scott Frost and Nebraska ready for an exciting showdown against Northwestern in Ireland, the Cornhuskers leader knows it won’t be a walk in the park. Aside from playing the game on a different continent, Frost recognizes almost nothing is the same since their 56-7 victory over the Wildcats last season. While the Cornhuskers took care of business last season, they would be fools to take Northwestern lightly because of it.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

2024 Caleb Williams breaks down recruitment as things heat up

There is a buzz coming from the DMV that is circling Caleb Williams. The class of 2024 wing started this summer for 16u Peach Jam champion Team Takeover. “I played well in July,” Williams told On3. “I was able to help my team succeed through many aspects of the game. I’d say I grew the most in being a leader and vocal for my team and finding other ways to contribute rather than just scoring.”
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy