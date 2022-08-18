MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-7) New faces: Head coach Mike McDaniel (former 49ers offensive coordinator), WR Tyreek Hill, RB Chase Edmonds, T Terron Armstead, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr, LB Melvin Ingram, QB Teddy Bridgewater, OL Connor Williams, RB Raheem Mostert, DB Keion Crossen, FB Alec Ingold. Key Losses: QB Jacoby Brissett, WR DeVante Parker, WR Mack Hollins, RB Duke Johnson, head coach Brian Flores. Strengths: The Dolphins were second in scoring defense in the final nine games of the 2021 season, and they returned the majority of their defensive starters. Most importantly, Miami re-signed cornerback Xavien Howard, who leads the league in interceptions since 2016. On offense, the Dolphins have surrounded third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the playmakers he needs to take the next step. The receiving duo of second-year player Jaylen Waddle and former Kansas City Chief Tyreek Hill figures to be one of the speediest and most electrifying units in the NFL.

