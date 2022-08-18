A cold front moving in from the north will bring us our next round of showers & storms on Wednesday. A few of us may see a shower or two early Wednesday morning, however the majority of the rain looks to wait to fall until the afternoon & evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, however severe weather does not look like a threat this time for the Weather First viewing area. Upwards of a quarter to a half of an inch of rain will be possible before it wraps up early Thursday. That means it might be a little damp waiting for the gates to open up for day 1 of the Minnesota State Fair, however the rest of Thursday looks dry at the Great Minnesota Get Together!

