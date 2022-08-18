Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Iowa State Fair closes after setting two records
(ABC 6 News) - The Iowa State Fair in Des Moines came to an end on Sunday, but not before breaking two records. According to the fair, Saturday, August 20th set a record for the highest one-day attendance all-time at the fair with 128,298 attendees. The previous one-day attendance record...
KAAL-TV
Wisconsin boy wins USA Kids Mullet Championship
(ABC 6 News) - An 8-year old from Menomonie, Wisconsin was announced on Sunday as the winner of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, beat out over 675 entrants in online voting to claim the honor, finishing with 9,896 total votes. Bailey will also take home $2,500. Callen Steinbrink,...
KAAL-TV
"Weak"-end Rain On The Way
A few showers & thunderstorms are in the forecast for the area this weekend, as another wave of energy comes through. It's too early to talk rainfall totals, however another light soak looks likely, with the majority falling Saturday into Sunday. Bring the umbrellas with you as you are out & about, especially for all of those heading to the Minnesota State Fair.
KAAL-TV
Rain Rumbles Through Wednesday
A cold front moving in from the north will bring us our next round of showers & storms on Wednesday. A few of us may see a shower or two early Wednesday morning, however the majority of the rain looks to wait to fall until the afternoon & evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, however severe weather does not look like a threat this time for the Weather First viewing area. Upwards of a quarter to a half of an inch of rain will be possible before it wraps up early Thursday. That means it might be a little damp waiting for the gates to open up for day 1 of the Minnesota State Fair, however the rest of Thursday looks dry at the Great Minnesota Get Together!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Minnesota woman dies after falling at Oregon's Multnomah Falls
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A woman who fell and died while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, last Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas, 62, fell approximately 100 feet while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past the...
KAAL-TV
68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way looks back on her reign
(ABC 6 News) - It's almost time for the Minnesota State Fair and that means Anna Euerle will be passing on her title of "Princess Kay of the Milky Way." Over the last year, Euerle served as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,500 Minnesota dairy farm families. She took...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota National Guard's first female general officer retires
(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota National Guard will celebrate the retirement of its first female general officer on Tuesday. Air Force Brigadier General Sandy Best, the Minnesota National Guard's Assistant Adjutant General, has served more than 38 years for the organization. "My greatest accomplishment in my 38 year career...
Comments / 0