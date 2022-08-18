ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Lenawee County to Celebrate 200 Years in September

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County will be celebrating 200 years in September. The county was officially organized in 1826, after being authorized and described by the Michigan legislature in 1822. Lenawee’s land was formerly part of Monroe County. Lenawee County Commissioners voted to support a plaque…and dedication ceremony…at...
TLC Community Credit Union Supports Youth at Lenawee County Fair

Adrian, MI – TLC Community Credit Union attended the Lenawee County Fair 4-H Auctions and supported the youth of Lenawee County by purchasing a variety of animals. TLC bought turkeys from Zachary Taylor, a Dairy Feeder from Jonathan Fisher, and sheep from Joscelyn Yape. Landa Fick, Jim Fredenburg, and...
Tecumseh City Staff to Develop Options for Council to Consider for Scout Cabin

Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh City Council carved out time for discussing the future of the Scout Cabin in Elliott Park. Minutes posted on the City website says that City Manager Dan Swallow started by recapping the structural concerns discovered while exploring different options for the building. Director Sarah...
Lenawee County Gas Prices Dip 3 Cents from Last Week

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline is slightly lower than the national and statewide average. AAA said that Lenawee drivers paid an average of $3.87 per gallon as of Monday…three cents less than last week. The only surrounding Michigan county with cheaper gas was in Jackson County…at $3.84 per gallon.
