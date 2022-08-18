Read full article on original website
Related
The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff
I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
Polygon
Is new Pokémon Cyclizar related to Scarlet and Violet’s legendaries? Here’s the theory
The Pokémon Company revealed a new Pokémon, Cyclizar, during the 2022 Pokémon World Championship event on Sunday — and it looks suspiciously close the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon. Cyclizar is a mount Pokémon that can be ridden like...
NME
Rockstar hits the creator of ‘GTA’ with a copyright strike
Rockstar has issued copyright strikes to Mike Dailly, the creator of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), over YouTube videos of a prototype for the first game in the series. Taking to Twitter yesterday (August 21), Dailly accused Rockstar of “issuing copyright strikes to any GTA video they can find,” including his own prototype videos. “So now they’re trying to block all release of anyone’s work on a game – and any old development footage,” added Dailly.
NME
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's North American Box Office Run Powers Up
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has officially hit theaters in North America, allowing fans in the West to finally witness the battle between Gohan, Piccolo, and the Red Ribbon Army. With the new film in the Shonen franchise taking the spotlight off Goku and Vegeta, it would seem that the movie's first day at the box office has brought in some serious cash flow, so much so that it might just take the top spot for this weekend's box office.
Polygon
Saints Row reboots the series with a rage-fueled take on the gig economy
Saints Row is a series predicated on one existential question: What if you just didn’t give a fuck anymore?. Your job sucks? Fire an RPG into your old office and become a crime lord. Jerkwad ex won’t leave your friend alone? Wingsuit onto his patio by leaping off a nearby building to tackle him from 60 feet up. Suburban nouveau-riche snob using a piece of valuable modern art as a drying rack? Pull up in a golf cart made of lava, slap a tow cable on that bad boy, and drive it home through rush hour traffic.
Polygon
The 19 best roguelikes
Although roguelikes’ surge in popularity is still a recent phenomenon, their history dates back more than 40 years — since 1980, to be exact, which is when Rogue put the “rogue” in roguelike. That’s a lot of rogues. Still, it’s only in the last decade...
Polygon
Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live: Watch it here this afternoon
Gamescom — the world’s largest video games exposition — officially begins Wednesday, Aug. 24. Virtually, the fun starts Tuesday afternoon EDT with a two-hour Opening Night Live streaming presentation hosted by The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley. The show starts at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fans are still making sequels to FromSoftware's '90s RPG series
King's Field's 22-year-old construction set is still in use today. Finding the Eye of Horus and placing it on an altar in Trismegistus is an unforgettable event. The entire world fades away before returning as a warped version of itself, cloaked in ominous purple hues. It feels like the kind of trick Trismegistus just shouldn't be able to pull off, considering how it was made: as an original adventure built with the 22-year-old Sword of Moonlight: King's Field Making Tool, a dungeon crawler construction set released on PC by FromSoftware long before Dark Souls or Elden Ring.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie
Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
Polygon
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake reportedly moves to a new developer
Saber Interactive is taking over for Aspyr Media on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, according to a Bloomberg report. Embracer Group, which owns both studios, hinted at the transition to a new developer in its financial earnings report last week. “One of the Group’s AAA projects has transitioned...
Polygon
Saints Row’s Red Faction Easter egg reads like a condemnation of crunch
It’s a minor miracle Saints Row has returned after a turbulent move to a new publisher, a nearly decade-long hiatus, and a botched spinoff. It’s fitting then that the latest entry’s largest Easter egg celebrates a dormant video game franchise that hasn’t been so lucky. The...
Polygon
Total War: Warhammer 3’s Immortal Empires redefines ‘sandbox’ video games
If a tree falls in a forest, and there’s no one around to hear it, does it still make a sound? The developers at Creative Assembly seem to think so. Immortal Empires, the DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 that launched in beta today, is an exercise in creative abandon. It comprises an enormous fantasy map replete with dinosaurs, mammoths, vampires, and sentient terracotta statues, in which you play a small role in a far grander scheme. So many video games unfold around you, and exist only in what you can observe. But In Immortal Empires, you can only guess at the trees falling on the other side of this massive world — until you’re suddenly staring at a sea of toppled forests.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Proposes Big Changes to Natural 20s
Wizards of the Coast is looking to make some major changes to how a Natural 20 dice roll works in Dungeons & Dragons. Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast released the first playtest packet for One D&D, a new "backwards compatible" version of Dungeons & Dragons due out in 2024. The playtest material covered character building options for race and backgrounds, and it also contained a glossary where many more proposed changes could be found. One major revision being considered is how "Natural 20s", that is a roll of 20 on a d20 roll, works both in and out of combat.
Indie developer Rob Hale has died, posthumously making their games free to enjoy
Per Rob Hale's wishes, their inventive solo projects are free to download on Steam as a "parting gift." Indie game developer Rob Hale, also known as Squid in a Box, died of cancer earlier this month. Hale's partner, CJ, revealed the news in an announcement (opens in new tab) on the Steam forums of Hale's next game, Waves 2. Per Hale's final wishes, CJ has made the developer's games Waves (opens in new tab) and Waves 2 (opens in new tab) free to download on Steam.
ComicBook
Made in Abyss Season 2 Shocks Fans With Its Most Disturbing Episode Yet
Made in Abyss is back with its new season, and of course, the show's return is as dark as ever. Despite its cute visuals, the anime is one of the bleakest out there. Of course, season two wasn't about to fall short of expectations, and its episodes to date have been dark as promised. But this week, Made in Abyss toed over the line with its most disturbing episode to date.
Polygon
Rollerdrome is a blast if you don’t think too hard about it
Rollerdrome can accurately be described as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater with guns. The latest from Roll7, developer of the OlliOlli series, Rollerdrome is a score-based arena shooter, but on roller skates. The game tasks you with skating and shooting your way past “House Players,” enemies decked out in spiked armor that would feel at home in Mad Max. The presentation of the game, from the clean, cel-shaded art to the pumping synth soundtrack, is designed to lock you into the thrill of the titular bloodsport.
The worst Elder Scrolls game is now on Game Pass
Even the one on Nokia N-Gage is more highly regarded than Battlespire. As part of the launch of QuakeCon this weekend, recently minted Microsoft subsidiaries id Software and Bethesda have brought a slew of classic games to PC Game Pass—including what is arguably the worst Elder Scrolls game, Battlespire. Battlespire and fellow '90s Elder Scrolls games Arena, Daggerfall, and Redguard were recently brought to Steam as well (opens in new tab). The full list of games coming to Game Pass and the Microsoft store is as follows:
Polygon
The Game Awards’ trailer onslaught returns this December
The Game Awards are coming back for 2022 and we now know their official date: Dec. 8. The hybrid awards ceremony/trailer-premiering hype-machine will be held in Los Angeles and once again it will honor the best of the year in video games, as well as look into the future at releases coming in 2023 and beyond.
Prey Actor, 6’9," Talks Losing A Bunch Of Weight And The Wild Workout Routine He Did To Play The Predator
The man in the Predator costume, Dane DiLiegro, went through a lot to play the monster in Prey.
Comments / 0