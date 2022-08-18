Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The Nightmare Before Christmas Drops New Sneakers For Halloween
Welcome to the ComicBook.com Disney hub for Halloween! Below you'll find a bunch of Disney's best new releases for Halloween 2022, and we'll start with these new The Nightmare Before Christmas high top sneakers that just launched at FUN.com. The collection includes a Jack Skellington edition with a bowtie and moon silhouette design and a patchwork Sally design with spiders.
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
Nicolas Cage Fans Shocked By His New Red Hair and Beard
National Treasure star Nicolas Cage is trying out a fiery new style, and fans have a lot to say about the Hollywood icon’s new look. Sure, it’s long been known that Nicolas Cage rarely shies away from making a statement. He’s been known for creating some unique experiences for himself during his decades-long career in the Hollywood spotlight.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Her Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video
Watch: Why Ariana Grande Isn't Wearing Wedding Ring in TikTok Tutorial. Ariana Grande is showcasing her natural curls from side to side. It might be easy to forget that the pop star doesn't have slick straight hair considering she's known for rocking a high pony with long straightened ends. However, Ariana skipped her signature style for the launch of her new body care collection.
ComicBook
Ferrero Invites You to Count Down to Halloween For a Good Cause With Sweet Countdown Calendar
With summer winding down — after all, it's back-to-school time and Labor Day is right around the corner — we're getting ever closer to Halloween. And while there are some who start their countdown to All Hallow's Eve every year on November 1st so strong is the love of Spooky Season, the real excitement comes when October starts. Now, Ferrero is offering Halloween fans a chance to countdown to the holiday in a delicious way that also does good. Earlier this month, Ferrero USA, the company behind fan-favorite treats such as Nutella and Kinder, announced that they are bringing back their 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar.
ComicBook
John Oliver Delivers Harsh Burn to WB Discovery After Shows Go Missing
HBO-based comedian John Oliver took a shot at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery on Last Week Tonight, poking fun at the recent spate of content removals that have taken HBO Max from a powerhouse in the streaming landscape to a laughingstock in Hollywood. The company, which has removed a number of HBO Max originals for no explicable reason, recently admitted that they shelved a nearly-completed Batgirl movie as part of a tax scheme. As a result, it feels likely that any seemingly-inexplicable move the company makes, is probably aimed at getting some kind of tax rebate, through a loophole tied to the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. Word is, that loophole ends at the end of August 2022.
ComicBook
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Cancels Another Animated Original
HBO Max has been in the headlines for all the worst reasons as of late. The streaming service has been the target of countless reports following a content purge including some beloved animated series. And now, a new report suggests another project has been canceled despite fans' excitement. Over on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
ComicBook
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
ComicBook
Godzilla Concept Art Shares the MonsterVerse's Original Design
Godzilla has been around for decades now, and the kaiju is more popular than ever thanks to the MonsterVerse. The franchise kicked off back in 2014 under Legendary Entertainment and Toho's careful watch. Now, the franchise has grown to include legends like King Kong and Mothra while Godzilla stands in the lead. And now, one of the kanji's original concept designs has surfaced courtesy of artist Andrew Baker.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - The Movie's Villain is a Major Disappointment
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been selling itself as the film that will bring back the Red Ribbon Army, so many fans were able to predict which long-awaited villain comeback was set to hit the silver screen right out of the gate. With Dr. Hedo creating the two androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, the mysterious, all-powerful antagonist waited in the wings and was absent from a lot of the marketing for the Shonen film. Unfortunately, Cell Max was nothing if not a major disappointment for those who have been waiting for the villain's return.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
ComicBook
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Trailer Released by Netflix
Alfea College is about to get a lot more magical. On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first official trailer for the upcoming second season of Fate: The Winx Saga, which will premiere on the platform next month. The trailer provides the best look yet at the new season of the live-action series, which is inspired by the beloved Winx Club franchise. In Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga, school's back in session under the militant authority of Alfea's former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling "disappeared" and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they'll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.
ComicBook
Spider-Verse Heroes Spider-Man 2099 and Araña Star in New Marvel Novel
A new Marvel novel pairs up Spider-Verse heroes Araña and Spider-Man 2099 for a futuristic adventure. Writer Alex Segura (Poe Dameron: Free Fall, Edge of Spider-Verse) is penning Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow, which finds Anya Corazon stranded in Spider-Man 2099's future. Segura recently wrote Araña's latest story in Edge of Spider-Verse #1, featuring a new costume for the Spider hero designed by artist Humberto Ramos. The character is experiencing a renaissance as of late, with ComicBook.com even speculating how actress Isabela Merced may be playing Araña in Madame Web.
ComicBook
Check Out Shahin Solimon in Sinbad VI: The Sixth Voyage Movie Poster (Exclusive)
Giant Flick today announced that their upcoming movie Sinbad VI: The Sixth Voyage is heading into production. The movie will star Shahin Solimon, the first Persian actor to play the role, who also directed this film and its predecessor, 2014's Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage. The Fifth Voyage got a limited theatrical release before getting millions of views on streaming. Ahead of the next stage in development, Giant Flick provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the film's poster.
Megan Fox's Aura Nails Are Very on Brand For Her
Megan Fox's aura, and it's as gorgeous as she is. OK, maybe it's not her real aura, but Fox's manicurist, Brittney Boyce, posted a picture of the actor's latest manicure, and her "aura" nail art is simply captivating. Fox's nails were kept a long, tapered square shape and had a...
ComicBook
Samaritan Featurette Teases Sylvester Stallone's New Kind of Superhero (Exclusive)
Actor Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to playing superheroes, having played Judge Dredd back in the '90s and then joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but with his new film Samaritan, the actor is exploring a different corner of the concept, which you can learn more about in the exclusive featurette above. With one of the actor's breakout roles being in the Rocky series, Stallone has showcased characters whose physicalities take a devastating toll on their bodies, with the upcoming film set to blur the lines between reality and superhero stories. Check out the exclusive featurette above before Samaritan premieres on Prime Video on August 26th.
ComicBook
Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return Reveals Poster
Say "hello there" to the first trailer and poster for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, an original documentary special showcasing the making of the Star Wars series. Featuring never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage from the Disney+ show reuniting Jedi Master Obi-Wan "Ben" Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and the Sith Lord Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) a decade after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the documentary is streaming September 8 as part of Disney+ Day 2022. The insightful documentary from producers Lucasfilm (The Mandalorian) and Supper Club (Disney+'s Marvel 616, Netflix's Chef's Table) revealed a first look Monday, which you can see below.
ComicBook
Sailor Moon's Legendary Lost Pilot Has Been Found
That's right, a hard working YouTube reporter has somehow uncovered the legendary lost pilot for Saban and ToonMakers' produced Sailor Moon series previously lost to time for all these years! One of the most notable lost media projects among anime fans was a Sailor Moon project that had attempted to "Americanize" Naoko Takeuchi's original series for new audiences. This was a live-action and animated hybrid that completely revamped the original series for new audiences. Unlike DiC's first English dubbed release for the franchise, this would have been a complete detour from what we eventually got. But it never got beyond the pilot stage.
Comments / 1