Alfea College is about to get a lot more magical. On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first official trailer for the upcoming second season of Fate: The Winx Saga, which will premiere on the platform next month. The trailer provides the best look yet at the new season of the live-action series, which is inspired by the beloved Winx Club franchise. In Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga, school's back in session under the militant authority of Alfea's former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling "disappeared" and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they'll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO