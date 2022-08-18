ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to life for ‘heinous, outrageous’ murder

By Steven Masso
 5 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2021 murder case.

Jose Luis Vasquez was found guilty on charges of murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to a release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 13, 2021, a citizen driving near Father Mestras Drive in Brownsville called 911 after noticing a body on the side of the road.

An investigation revealed that the body had been shot multiple times. The victim was identified as 39-year-old Jose Villarreal Jr.

An investigation revealed that the victim had been abducted the night before, driven to several locations to withdraw money before being shot and “left to die on the side of the road,” the release stated.

Brownsville police also arrested Sandra Yadira Reyna and Britny Nicole Perez in connection to the murder.

“This was a particularly heinous and outrageous murder. The loss of Mr. Villarreal’s life was senseless. I am thankful the jury sent the message that this type of behavior is abhorrent and will not be tolerated in Cameron County,” Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said in the release.

Vasquez was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge, and 55 years for the aggravated kidnapping.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

