Dion
4d ago

I have no memory of this section of road being in bad shape at all. The short sections damaged by landslides east of Kernahan Rd that were repaired before being reopened is all I remember. Hwy 410 east of Enumclaw on the other hand...

KING-5

Six easy hikes to unique spots only in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE — The trek to Sol Duc Falls is one of our favorite short hikes — it's only one-point-six miles round trip. If you pick Saint as your hiking buddy, don't put him in charge of food. When he went with Jose, he brought exactly one cookie — and ate most of it before offering 1/8th to his hiking buddy.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crews removing nearly 2,000 toxic pilings from Harbor Island shoreline

SEATTLE — A major cleanup is underway in King County as crews work to remove nearly 2,000 toxic-coated pilings from the Harbor Island shoreline. King County Executive Dow Constantine says the $8.1 million project is part of a regional partnership committed to cleaning up pollution and restoring aquatic habitats in the Duwamish River.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sound Transit light rail extension faces months-long delay

(The Center Square) – The Sound Transit light rail extension is facing more delays that could extend for multiple months. The Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee received the news in a report Thursday that detailed the causes for the delay. Issues with mortar pads, rebar placements and track fasteners featured prominently. So did the long-term impacts of the pandemic and a concrete pour strike earlier this year.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

5 injured following Lake Washington boat crash, fire officials say

SEATTLE - At least five people were injured and several others shaken up after a boat collision on Lake Washington late Saturday evening. Seattle Fire Department was called to reports of a crash with several people injured before 9:30 p.m. Crews dispatched to Madrona Beach and spotted one of the boats. The other was unaccounted for.
rtands.com

A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines

A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches

Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
myedmondsnews.com

Activists demonstrate in Edmonds for Snake River dam removal

A group of more than 20 people united in their determination to raise awareness of the need to breach four dams on the Snake River staged a Saturday morning demonstration and informational event at the Edmonds ferry terminal. The demonstrators allege that these dams are impeding salmon runs and driving...
q13fox.com

Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food

NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
parentmap.com

Lady Washington Dockside Tour - Port Orchard

Come down and take a self-guided tour of the Lady Washington. Crew will be onboard to answer questions. Tours typically take 30 minutes or less. A $5 per person donation is appreciated, but we want everyone to be able to enjoy Lady Washington, so please come visit!
BoardingArea

Amtrak Coast Starlight Sleeper Car Review: Sacramento to Seattle

All aboard! It’s been years since I’ve taken a long-haul Amtrak trip, and I have to say I’d forgotten how enjoyable rail travel is. Our recent jaunt to Seattle whet my appetite for more. The trip wasn’t without its hiccups, but overall, it matched my previous good experiences. I thought I’d offer up a an Amtrak Coast Starlight sleeper car review (at least for the northern half of the route) since it has been so long since I’ve enjoyed all Amtrak has to offer.

