Paul Rudd Officially Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 After Season 2 Cameo
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2.]. The already star-studded cast of Only Murders in the Building is getting even bigger as The Shrink Next Door star Paul Rudd is officially joining the Hulu series for the third season. According to Variety, Hulu...
‘House of the Dragon’ Cast In and Out of Character (PHOTOS)
Thanks to House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones is once again something that everyone’s talking about this summer. And like the previous series, the prequel features an outstanding cast. From the stars behind the Targaryens (including Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Sian Brooke) to the Hightowers (Rhys Ifans,...
‘Murders’ Finale, ‘Shadows’ Spoofs HGTV, ‘Cinderella’ Reunion, BritBox’s True-Crime ‘Thief’
Hulu’s Emmy-nominated Only Murders in the Building reveals who done it in the Season 2 finale. What We Do in the Shadows mercilessly spoofs the HGTV home-renovation genre. ABC celebrates the Brandy–Whitney Houston Cinderella 25 years later with a reunion special and a replay. Ray Donovan’s Eddie Marsan stars as a man who (badly) fakes his death in the fact-based The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.
The Flays in L.A., Bear Grylls’ Final Challenges, the Richard Simmons Mystery, Bye-Bye ‘Kevin’
Food Network star Bobby Flay tours the eateries of Los Angeles with daughter Sophie in a culinary travelogue. Anthony Anderson and comedian Rob Riggle rise to the challenge with adventurer Bear Grylls in the Sierra Nevadas and the Great Basin Desert in the two-part Running Wild season finale. TMZ shares theories about why no one has seen fitness personality Richard Simmons in years. AMC’s comedy-drama hybrid Kevin Can F**k Himself returns for a second and final season.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
‘House of the Dragon’ Series Premiere Is HBO’s Biggest Ever
Is anyone surprised that House of the Dragon drew big numbers with its series premiere on August 21?. The first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel drew 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms — it premiered on both simultaneously and crashed the streaming service! — and that’s the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO. Those numbers also make it the largest series launch on HBO Max across the U.S., LatAm, and EMEA, driving an unprecedented level of concurrent streams on the platform. Typically, Sunday night viewership for an HBO series will represent just 20-40 percent of the show’s total gross audience.
Ask Matt: Searching for Stanley Tucci
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Ioane ‘John’ King, Actor in ‘Spartacus’ TV series, Dies at 49
Ioane ‘John’ King, one of the main stars of the Starz drama Spartacus, has died following a battle with adenocarcinoma cancer. He was 49. The New Zealand actor’s passing was confirmed by family members on a Facebook page dedicated to King’s battle with the disease. He was said to have died in the company of loving friends and family after his cancer had spread to his pancreas and other organs.
Roush Review: ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Brings Hollywood to Wales for Underdog Story
That motto, so familiar to Ted Lasso fans, also applies to FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, an endearing docuseries that feels like a Hollywood fable. Once upon a time — make that 2020, during the pandemic — two wealthy actors (Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Mythic Quest auteur Rob McElhenney) indulge their obsession with sports by purchasing a faded soccer team with a 150-plus-year history in the struggling Welsh village of Wrexham. It’s a town, sighs one of the locals, “that battles against odds constantly.” McElhenney, who grew up in South Philly, identifies with the burg and how fiercely its residents become attached to and identify with their team. (For Rob, it was the Eagles.)
‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Recap: A Fiery Return to Westeros
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1.]. House of the Dragon, perhaps HBO’s most-anticipated show of the year, has arrived to pose the question: After the polarizing finale that aired in 2019, did we really need more Game of Thrones in our lives? Well, if the series premiere is any indication, the answer is a resounding ‘yes.’
‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 2 Trailer: Deepti & Kyle Romance & More Drama (VIDEO)
Love Is Blind: After the Altar is coming back for Season 2, and Netflix has shared the first trailer from the next chapter of its social experiment along with the reveal of the official release date. Thankfully, life seems to have taken a happier, more romantic turn for Deepti Vempati, who went through the wringer with Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee in Love Is Blind Season 2.
‘Glass Onion’: Netflix’s ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Reveals First Cast Photo, Premiere Date
Detective Benoit Blanc is back in the first look at Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Premiering on Netflix and in select theaters on December 23, the first cast photo has been released from the highly anticipated Knives Out sequel. In the pic, below, Daniel Craig stands at one end of a long table at which Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline are sat. Edward Norton stands at the opposite end, looking rather puzzled.
‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Animated Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max
The changes at HBO Max keep on coming as the streamer has now shelved six animated projects, including the Batman: Caped Crusader series from J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm, and Matt Reeves. As reported by TV Line, the six projects are no longer being produced for HBO Max, though they will...
‘The Last of Us’: First Footage of Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey in HBO Series (VIDEO)
HBO has given viewers the first glimpse of Pedro Pascal (We Can Be Heroes) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) in the upcoming television adaptation of the popular video game franchise The Last of Us. The footage was shown in a newly released “coming soon” video (watch below), which teased...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Bindi Irwin, James Van Der Beek & More Appear in First Trailer (VIDEO)
The Disney+ premiere of Dancing With the Stars is just around the corner. Airing live on September 19, Season 31 marks the first-ever live reality series on a streaming service. Disney+ shared the first Dancing With the Stars Season 31 trailer on Monday, August 22, and it showcases emotionally charged moments from contestants on past seasons.
Mohammed Amer’s Netflix Comedy ‘Mo’ Finds the Humor in Culture Clashes
Mo Najjar (Mohammed Amer, above) is just your average Joe, trying to get his piece of the American dream. He’s also a multilingual Kuwaiti-born Palestinian living in Houston who has been patiently waiting for his immigration hearing — for two decades. Through all that, Mo mines plenty of...
‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia Ordered to Series at ABC
If the end of This Is Us had you missing Milo Ventimiglia on your TV screen, there’s some really good news: You won’t have to even wait a year to see him again. ABC has picked up The Company You Keep to series for the 2022-2023 season. It will air as part of the network’s midseason lineup, joining Not Dead Yet and Will Trent.
‘Superman & Lois’: Jordan Elsass Explains Why He’s Leaving Ahead of Season 3 (VIDEO)
Superman & Lois is recasting one of the Kent brothers for its third season, and Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan in the first two seasons, has now addressed his departure in a video he made for a fan on Cameo. “It’s been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine,...
‘Entourage’ Alum Debi Mazar to Play Medusa in Netflix’s ‘Kaos’
Netflix has found its Medusa for its upcoming Greek mythological series Kaos as Entourage star Debi Mazar has landed the coveted role. According to Deadline, Mazar will join the previously announced ensemble cast, which includes Jeff Goldblum (Search Party), Janet McTeer (Ozark), and David Thewlis (Landscapers). Aurora Perrineau (Westworld), Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water), Killian Scott (Dublin Murders), Misia Butler (The School for Good and Evil), Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven), Rakie Ayola (The Pact), and Stanley Townsend (The Current War) also star. Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie) also appears in an undisclosed cameo.
‘Evil’: Why We’ll Be Keeping a Close Eye on Each Character in Season 4
There’s nothing like a couple jaw-dropping cliffhangers to leave us needing more of our favorite thriller Evil. And the third season did leave all of its characters in quite interesting places. After all, there’s the matter of the baby that will have Kristen (Katja Herbers) and Leland (Michael Emerson)...
