drydenwire.com

Burnett County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 23, 2022

BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Burnett County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
boreal.org

Man charged in West Duluth police standoff

A man is now charged following Thursday, Aug. 18th’s armed police standoff in West Duluth. Terrell Edwards of Duluth has been charged with Dangerous Intentional and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. According to criminal complaint, several people called 9-1-1 after a man fired a shot gun near 58th and Cody Street.
WEAU-TV 13

Barron County man sentenced for 2020 homicide by vehicle

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cumberland man who pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle with the use of a controlled substance is sentenced to prison. 29-year-old Cody Hase was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on Tuesday in Barron County Circuit Court for a crash on September 30, 2020 that killed one person.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Police involved in standoff with armed suspect in West Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Duluth Police were involved in a standoff Thursday night with a suspect they believe to be armed. It started around 8 p.m. at a home near 58th and Cody Street. Neighbors tell us a man was driving around the block and firing gunshots from...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 22, arrested after barricading himself in Duluth home

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after authorities in Duluth say he was armed and barricaded himself inside a home.The Duluth Police Department said shortly before 9 p.m. that officers were engaged in a standoff on the 800 block of Cody Street, asking the public to stay away.  Not long after, officers arrested the man without incident. It's yet unclear what prompted the situation. The incident remains under investigation. 
boreal.org

Wanted Fugitive Arrested In Duluth

Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive was arrested on Monday afternoon. FOX21 cannot name him because he has not been charged yet. The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force verified the fugitive’s location at 3 p.m. The 29-year-old was found on the 400-block of North 76th Avenue West. He...
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman

DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
MIX 108

Superior School District Changes Cell Phone Policy for Upcoming School Year

This upcoming school year Superior School District is implementing a new cell phone policy for grades K-8. The new “Away for the Day” policy for students in all elementary schools and at Superior Middle School will not allow for any cell phone, smartphone, or personal devices like smartwatches to be used during school hours, all devices must be stored in lockers from the start of the first class until the final bell, this includes lunchtime.
SUPERIOR, WI
drydenwire.com

Polk County Meat Market Issues Voluntary Recall Of Lard

MADISON, Wis. -- Amery Meat Market in Amery, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for lard sold from its store. The recalled product includes:. Lard, 1.5 to 1.75-lb. containers, carrying the package code 22068. This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine...
AMERY, WI
drydenwire.com

This Week's Shell Lake 'Laker News!'

SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this week’s Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile or tablet, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
drydenwire.com

Northern Wisconsin Teacher Named National Teacher Of The Year Representative

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction today announced Wisconsin’s representative to the National Teacher of the Year Program is Lori Danz, a biology teacher at Superior High School and the school forest coordinator for the district. Danz has more than 20 years of experience in education,...
KOOL 101.7

Budget For City Of Superior Delayed For A Month, New Timeline Proposed

City leaders in Superior will have to wait a little bit to see next year's budget; in fact they'll need to wait a month. For a variety of reasons and with the guidance of the Mayor and councilors, the Superior City Council voted and approved a change to the city's ordinance that mandated that a budget for the upcoming year be presented at the "first council meeting in September". The change - which was approved by the Superior City Council at their meeting in August 16, will now move that requirement to "the first meeting in October".
drydenwire.com

Get 'BACK TO BASICS!' With These Great Deals From Schmitz's Economart!

SPOONER, WI -- Check out this week's great deals going on now thru Sunday at Schmitz's Economart!. Note: If on a mobile device, you will be prompted to view/download the report which requires a PDF Viewer to open. If on desktop, the report will appear below without having to download.

