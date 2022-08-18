ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wingate, NC

Student-athlete from Prince William County dies after train hits him near Wingate University

By Morgan Frances, Ciara Lankford
 5 days ago

WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Wingate University student-athlete died after he was struck by a train Tuesday night near the entrance to the university, authorities said.

The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the North Camden Street train crossing. According to the Wingate Police Department, as officers and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found a young man who had been hit by an eastbound train.

“110 it appears we have one person hit by the train,” first responders said when they arrived.

Police confirm with Queen City News the train’s operator was unaware they hit someone and never stopped. Someone near the campus had called 911 when they saw the student on the tracks.

The young man has been identified as Kyle Honore, 19, a freshman student-athlete at Wingate University. He played basketball for the school, according to Wingate University Athletics.

‘I just want my wife back,’ says husband of woman impaled by beach umbrella in SC

Honore died from his injuries while being transported to the hospital, police said.

Students Wednesday morning woke up to an email from the university confirming the tragedy. Just hours before he was hit and killed, however, Honore was making new friends at the university’s cafeteria.

“I could tell he was a bright person. He had a smile on his face the whole time and you could just tell he was excited to be here and ready to play basketball,” said Josh Patterson.

The basketball star went to high school in Northern Virginia where a local newspaper, Inside Nova, said he passed away just days after his father dropped him off. The paper reports his dad was also his high school basketball coach and retired after his son graduated this past year.

“I worked hard for four years of high school to get where I want to be and I bet he did and his parents made sacrifices,” said Wingate baseball player, David Sessoms. “I just feel bad for his family and pray for him because you drop your kid off and something bad happens to them, it’s just an awful thing to happen.”

We want to make the campus community aware of the death of one of our students and extend sincere condolences to the family.

Just before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, freshman Kyle Honore was struck by a train near the entrance to the University. Kyle was taken to the hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

The University is meeting with Kyle’s family and helping them deal with this terrible tragedy.

Counseling services are available for students.

Wingate University

It’s hard to reconcile the loss of Kyle Honore with the hopeful beginnings of a new academic year. To Kyle’s family, teammates and friends, we grieve your loss and we pray for your care and well-being during this difficult time. At moments like these, we are reminded that life is both precious and fleeting. We can and should honor Kyle’s memory by doing all we can to look out for, and care for, each other.

University President Dr. Rhett Brown

Kyle was a big personality who could light up the room and make friends quickly. Kyle was a great addition to our team and showed great promise coming out of high school as a four-year varsity player and three-year starter as a point guard. His presence will be missed by a lot of people.

Marcus Kirkland, Assoc. Men’s Basketball coach

While many are wondering how this tragic collision happened, the university is offering support to students, faculty, and Honore’s family.

“People have been reaching out and stuff and it’s awesome to see people kind of come together,” said student Brock Fowler.

This remains an active investigation.

