County Board Of Supervisors
(County Supervisors will hold two meetings Tuesday)....The meetings will be one right after the other. The first meeting is the regular weekly Board meeting. It will begin at 10 am with special presentations. The Board will recognize Rosa Stoto, Office Supervisors 2 for Planning and Building, as the July Employee of the Month. There will be employee milestone recognitions and recognition of Retirees for the month of August. Jurg Hueberger, Director of the Local Agency Formation Commission will make a presentation regarding a Study on the Imperial Irrigation District as proposed by AB 1021. Janette Angulo, Director of Public Health and County Fire Chief Aflfredo Estrada Jr. will deliver a presentation regarding Heat Illness Prevention. Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale will update the Board on the Registrar of Voters activities. And they will discuss the Organizational Provider Agreement with Womanhaven, Inc and Behavioral health, for fiscal years 2022-2025 in an amount not to exceed $1,680,000. The Board will also discuss several issues from the County Fire Department. The second meeting is a Budget Hearing and it will begin at 1:30 pm.
Calipatria City Council
(Calipat City Council meeting)....It is Tuesday evening. The meeting will be a Zoom Meeting. Zoom information is available at the City Clerks office. The Council will discuss a resolution declaring the need to continue City Council meetings via Teleconfrencing. They will discuss a Memorandum of Understanding between Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and the City of Calipatria. The MOU would expire on June 30th 2024. And, the Council will discuss a resolution Amending the contract with CR&R. The amendment would add street sweeping and other benefits to the City, in addition to the solid waste disposal.
Salton Sea Authority Board Of Directors.
(Salton Sea Authority Board to meet)....The meeting will be held Thursday, August 25th. It begins at 10 am and will be held at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chambers. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom. To view the agenda for the meeting go to SSA Board Meeting August 25, 2022 at saltonsea.com/meetings.
IID Board Meets Tuesday
(IID Board of Directors hold a special meeting)...The meeting will be held Tuesday morning. It will be a special Closed Session meeting, beginning at 8:30 in the morning. According to the agenda, it will be a conference between the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors and the Real Property Negotiator. They will discuss the terms and conditions of sale for property that would be sold to Hell's Kitchen Geothermal. If any action is taken, it will be announced following the Closed Session.
County Sheriff's Office Training Center
(Naming their training center)...It happens August 26. County Sheriff Ray Loera said the training center will be named the Harold D. Carter Training Center. The late Harold Carter served as County Sheriff, Coroner, Marshall elect from 1999-2006. Before that, he served as Chief of Police in El Centro. He dedicated nearly 40 years in the law enforcement profession. Sheriff Loera said naming the Training Center is a way to honor Sheriff Carter and his years of service. The new center will also introduce the virtual reality de-escalation training simulator.
Suspended Football Game
(Calexico and Palo Verde finished their game)...Their Football game was originally played Thursday. That game was suspended in the 3rd quarter due to weather and a power outage. The Calexico Chronicle reports the teams picked up the game on Saturday. Win the game was suspended, the score was tied 7 to 7. Saturdy the game resumed in Palo Verde, and it went into overtime. The Bulldogs scored a 2 point conversion and won the game 14-13. In other first week contests, on Friday Central defeated Mt. Carmel 48-20. Holtville defeated Southwest 53-13, Vincent squeeked by San Diego High School 29-28, Brawley Defeated Scripps Ranch 27-20, and on Saturday it was Desert Christian 41-0 over Calipatriz.
