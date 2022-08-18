(County Supervisors will hold two meetings Tuesday)....The meetings will be one right after the other. The first meeting is the regular weekly Board meeting. It will begin at 10 am with special presentations. The Board will recognize Rosa Stoto, Office Supervisors 2 for Planning and Building, as the July Employee of the Month. There will be employee milestone recognitions and recognition of Retirees for the month of August. Jurg Hueberger, Director of the Local Agency Formation Commission will make a presentation regarding a Study on the Imperial Irrigation District as proposed by AB 1021. Janette Angulo, Director of Public Health and County Fire Chief Aflfredo Estrada Jr. will deliver a presentation regarding Heat Illness Prevention. Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale will update the Board on the Registrar of Voters activities. And they will discuss the Organizational Provider Agreement with Womanhaven, Inc and Behavioral health, for fiscal years 2022-2025 in an amount not to exceed $1,680,000. The Board will also discuss several issues from the County Fire Department. The second meeting is a Budget Hearing and it will begin at 1:30 pm.

23 HOURS AGO