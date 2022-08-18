Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man, 30, shot, killed in Logan Heights
A man was shot and killed in Logan Heights early Monday morning, authorities announced.
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Police Respond to ‘Accidental Shooting' at Daycare
El Cajon police responded Monday to a report of a shooting at a home daycare in El Cajon. Authorities said a 37-year-old woman accidentally shot herself in the head at the Manizha Hamid Family Child Care on Sonoma Place at about 5:45 a.m. The condition of the woman was not...
Husband suspected of fatally shooting wife in East County home
A man suspected of shooting his wife to death Monday in an El Cajon home was arrested, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Man Fatally Shot His Wife While Their 9 Kids Were in the House: El Cajon Police
A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the home was a daycare. We regret the error— Ed. El Cajon police announced late on Monday afternoon that a local man had been arrested for killing his wife. Police were notified about the shooting shortly after 5:30 a.m. when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loved ones of El Cajon teen shooting victim make appeal for information
Loved ones mourn 18-year-old, shot and killed outside an El Cajon apartment complex on Dominguez Way on Friday night
30-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Logan Heights During Argument in Parking Lot
A man was fatally shot early Monday in the Logan Heights area, and a search was continuing for a suspect. The 30-year-old victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 2:50 a.m. in the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue, according to San Diego Police. The man was taken to...
Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, Pleads Guilty to Chula Vista Home Day Care Facility Shooting
A man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and assault charges for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home day care facility in Chula Vista nearly five years ago and shooting at her while seven children were inside the facility. Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, is slated to be sentenced to a...
NBC San Diego
Group of People Brawl with 7-Eleven Clerks Near Imperial Beach
He sighed as he watched the security video again. Jason Habib shuddered as he watched someone punch his employee in the head. Habib owns the 7-Eleven and Shell Gas Station on Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, near Imperial Beach. He said shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, a group of eight people walked into his store and started vandalizing the racks and stealing items. Habib said the two clerks asked them to leave. Security video shows one of them punch a female clerk in the face. That led to a brawl in a candy aisle as the clerks tried getting the group out of the store.
RELATED PEOPLE
61-year-old man killed after crashing vehicle into a tree Chula Vista
A 61-year-old man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Chula Vista, authorities said.
eastcountymagazine.org
LA MESA POLICE SEEK SUSPECT IN FATAL SHOOTING: $1,000 REWARD OFFERED
Update August 21, 2022: The victim has been identified as Joseph "J.C." Curtis, 44, a father of four who lived nearby the gas station. August 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police are asking for public help to locate a man suspected of shooting and killing another man this morning in front of the Speedway Express gas station at the corner of University and Park avenues.
NBC San Diego
Boy, 9, Injured In Bicycle Crash With Car In Mountain View
A 9-year-old boy riding a bicycle without wearing a helmet was seriously injured after exiting an alley in the Mountain View area of San Diego and colliding with a vehicle. The crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Webster Avenue, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.
Barricaded gunman firing at officers triggers shelter-in-place alert in Mountain View
A barricaded gunman inside of a home in Mountain View triggered a shelter in place alert from police Sunday afternoon, authorities announced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Man Who Allegedly Shot at Officers From Mountain View Home in Custody After 29-Hour Standoff
A Mountain View man holed up in his home after allegedly shooting at San Diego police officers was taken into custody Monday afternoon after a standoff lasting more than 29 hours, according to police. Officers and SWAT have been at the home in the 4500 block of T Street since...
NBC San Diego
Former Inmate Who Left San Diego Rehab Facility and Was Later Captured Could Face Escape Charges
Corrections officers in San Diego found a former inmate that walked away from a rehabilitation facility in San Diego early Monday morning. Joseph Vidrios, left the San Diego Male Community Re-entry Program facility without authorization around 12:22 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Officials did not disclose the location of the re-entry facility.
2 wounded in Corridor neighborhood hammer attack
One man was stabbed and another was attacked with a hammer in San Diego's Corridor neighborhood early Saturday morning, authorities said.
sandiegocountynews.com
Man found fatally shot at El Cajon parking lot
El Cajon, CA–El Cajon police are seeking information from the public on the identity and location of a man accused of fatally shooting another man in a parking lot Friday in east county, police said. Officers responded to the parking lot of 441 Dominguez in El Cajon, after reports...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-year-old shot, 19-year-old stabbed in separate incidents on South Bay street
A 16-year-old was shot and a 19-year-old was stabbed late Friday evening in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego, officials said Saturday.
Boy Shot, Man Stabbed in Vicinity of Apartment Complex in Nestor Area
Detectives Saturday are attempting to determine whether the shooting of a 16-year-old boy and the stabbing of a 19-year-old man near and in an apartment complex in the Nestor community of San Diego are related, authorities said. Officers received a radio call about 11:45 p.m. Friday involving a shooting and...
Man seriously injured in several crashes in Encanto
An 80-year-old man received life-threatening injuries Sunday when his vehicle was involved in several crashes in the Encanto neighborhood.
Man shot, killed outside East County apartments
A gunman shot and killed a man in an El Cajon parking lot late Friday, police said.
Comments / 1