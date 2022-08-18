ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

El Cajon Police Respond to ‘Accidental Shooting' at Daycare

El Cajon police responded Monday to a report of a shooting at a home daycare in El Cajon. Authorities said a 37-year-old woman accidentally shot herself in the head at the Manizha Hamid Family Child Care on Sonoma Place at about 5:45 a.m. The condition of the woman was not...
NBC San Diego

Group of People Brawl with 7-Eleven Clerks Near Imperial Beach

He sighed as he watched the security video again. Jason Habib shuddered as he watched someone punch his employee in the head. Habib owns the 7-Eleven and Shell Gas Station on Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, near Imperial Beach. He said shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, a group of eight people walked into his store and started vandalizing the racks and stealing items. Habib said the two clerks asked them to leave. Security video shows one of them punch a female clerk in the face. That led to a brawl in a candy aisle as the clerks tried getting the group out of the store.
eastcountymagazine.org

LA MESA POLICE SEEK SUSPECT IN FATAL SHOOTING: $1,000 REWARD OFFERED

Update August 21, 2022: The victim has been identified as Joseph "J.C." Curtis, 44, a father of four who lived nearby the gas station. August 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police are asking for public help to locate a man suspected of shooting and killing another man this morning in front of the Speedway Express gas station at the corner of University and Park avenues.
NBC San Diego

Boy, 9, Injured In Bicycle Crash With Car In Mountain View

A 9-year-old boy riding a bicycle without wearing a helmet was seriously injured after exiting an alley in the Mountain View area of San Diego and colliding with a vehicle. The crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Webster Avenue, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.
NBC San Diego

Former Inmate Who Left San Diego Rehab Facility and Was Later Captured Could Face Escape Charges

Corrections officers in San Diego found a former inmate that walked away from a rehabilitation facility in San Diego early Monday morning. Joseph Vidrios, left the San Diego Male Community Re-entry Program facility without authorization around 12:22 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Officials did not disclose the location of the re-entry facility.
sandiegocountynews.com

Man found fatally shot at El Cajon parking lot

El Cajon, CA–El Cajon police are seeking information from the public on the identity and location of a man accused of fatally shooting another man in a parking lot Friday in east county, police said. Officers responded to the parking lot of 441 Dominguez in El Cajon, after reports...
