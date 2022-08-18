ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg's Granddaughter, Amara Skye, Reveals 'The View' Star Was 'All For' Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' (Exclusive)

Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter had The View moderator's full support when it came to joining ABC's new hit show Claim to Fame. After her elimination in Monday's episode, Amara Skye opened up to PopCulture.com about her time on the reality show that pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover each other's identities – including her explosive exit speech.
Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar and multi-award winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed like we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, a micro-mini Diesel skirt and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of...
