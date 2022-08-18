Read full article on original website
Related
Prada Unveils ‘Action in the Year of the Tiger’ Project Winners
Prada has unveiled the winners of the “Action in the Year of the Tiger” project, which was introduced at the beginning of this year as part of the brand’s 2022 Chinese New Year campaign. The project was set up as an open invitation for creative talents under...
Coldplay announces new dates for 2023 Music Of The Spheres Tour
Coldplay announced additional dates for their 2023 UK and European live tour shows.Following a string of 2022 shows, the band will continue their Music of the Spheres European tour next summer.The rock band are expected to hold shows in June 2023 at the Etihad in Manchester and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands are other destinations added to their tour.Last week, Coldplay played six sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium and were joined on Saturday 20 August by Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge to sing Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Coldplay bring out Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge to sing Kate Bush at WembleyColdplay bring out Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge to sing Kate Bush at WembleyPete Davidson will ‘hardly appear’ in second season of The Kardashians
European natural gas prices soar 19% to fresh record high on fears Russia will extend time of pipeline maintenance shutdown into Europe
Russia's Gazprom says the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will resume gas flows if no malfunctions are found. Europe is already scrambling to stockpile gas.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender Play Foundation appoints Aarash Darroodi as president
The Big F’s charitable wing’s new boss says the foundation will “place instruments in the hands of youth who aspire to become the next generation of influential artists”. Fender has announced that Aarash Darroodi has been appointed as the new president of the Fender Play Foundation, succeeding...
RELATED PEOPLE
Guitar World Magazine
Best electric guitars under $300 in 2022: high quality at a low price
If you’re looking to make the switch from a beginner acoustic guitar, or just add something to your arsenal that won’t cost the earth, you can get a lot of bang for your buck with the best electric guitars under $300. Despite this price range falling at the...
Comments / 0