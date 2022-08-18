Coldplay announced additional dates for their 2023 UK and European live tour shows.Following a string of 2022 shows, the band will continue their Music of the Spheres European tour next summer.The rock band are expected to hold shows in June 2023 at the Etihad in Manchester and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands are other destinations added to their tour.Last week, Coldplay played six sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium and were joined on Saturday 20 August by Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge to sing Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Coldplay bring out Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge to sing Kate Bush at WembleyColdplay bring out Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge to sing Kate Bush at WembleyPete Davidson will ‘hardly appear’ in second season of The Kardashians

MUSIC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO