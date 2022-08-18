Read full article on original website
Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho AmeriCorps receives $3.9M to fund volunteer positions
The Idaho AmeriCorps has received a $3.9 million federal grant for 2022 through 2023 to support volunteer efforts in health care, mental health, education and restoration projects throughout the Gem State. The grant is from the federal AmeriCorps agency through Serve Idaho, which is the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism. Idaho AmeriCorps members apply for ...
