Betty Lou (Gauldin) Stringer of Willow Springs, peacefully went to her heavenly home on August 12, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born on May 5, 1928, in Jefferson City, MO to Edmund and Lucy (Boulware) Gauldin. Betty graduated in 1946 in WSHS. She married Roy Lee Stringer...

WILLOW SPRINGS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO