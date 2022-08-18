Mayor Kenney announces $10k reward for helpful tips on shootings near schools, rec centers, and libraries
As the City continues to respond to the gun violence epidemic, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the City of Philadelphia will begin offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any member of the public who fires a gun causing injuries to others within 500 feet of a school, recreation center, or library in Philadelphia.
Residents can provide this information by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS; tips can be submitted anonymously.
The City continues to offer a standing cash reward of up to $20,000 for essential information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or people for a homicide that occurs in the City of Philadelphia, and a standing cash reward of up to $500 for essential information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person or people for illegally carrying or possessing a firearm in Philadelphia.
To submit a tip, call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477); all tips can be reported anonymously.
