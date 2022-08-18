ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Kenney announces $10k reward for helpful tips on shootings near schools, rec centers, and libraries

By Sarah Reyes
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 3 days ago
As the City continues to respond to the gun violence epidemic, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the City of Philadelphia will begin offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any member of the public who fires a gun causing injuries to others within 500 feet of a school, recreation center, or library in Philadelphia.

Residents can provide this information by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS; tips can be submitted anonymously.

The City continues to offer a standing cash reward of up to $20,000 for essential information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or people for a homicide that occurs in the City of Philadelphia, and a standing cash reward of up to $500 for essential information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person or people for illegally carrying or possessing a firearm in Philadelphia.

To submit a tip, call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477); all tips can be reported anonymously.

