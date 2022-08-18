Read full article on original website
Related
thecinemaholic.com
Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the eighth episode of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ season 2 titled ‘Youth and Girlfriend,’ Ruka apologizes to Kazuya for being rude to Mimi the previous day. Kazuya later hires Chizuru for the entire day and the duo goes on a well-planned date. Chizuru tells him about a career-changing opportunity while they are hanging out which leaves Kazuya ecstatic for his rental girlfriend. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ or ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ season 2 episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
Bond films’ future secured after MGM and WB agree deal
The future of the Bond movie series has been secured for at least the next five years after a major agreement between Hollywood studios MGM and Warner Bros. The deal, which will take effect later this year with the cannibal romance Bones and All, means that Warner Bros will handle the international release of MGM’s films. MGM’s arrangement with Warner Bros is thought to run for three years, with an option for a further two.
thecinemaholic.com
The Girl in the Mirror Ending, Explained: Do the Shadows Bring Back Therion?
Netflix’s ‘The Girl in the Mirror’ follows the story of Alma, a girl who suffers severe amnesia following a terrible accident. The show uses the atmospheric surroundings of a picturesque small town and weaves in mystery and supernatural elements to make it more thrilling. The relationships between the characters also take centerstage, as some of the most important events in the story take place due to the complicated equations between them. The story also unravels in a very calculated manner where past, present, and future get mixed up in a way that leaves the audience confounded. The season ends on a massive cliffhanger, which doesn’t spell anything good for the town of Asturias. Here we analyze what the ending means for the future of ‘The Girl in the Mirror’. SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com
Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained
Starz’s crime-drama series ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the spin-off and prequel to ‘Power,’ which aired on the same network between 2014 and 2020. The plot revolves around the younger version of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), one of the main antagonists of the original series, depicting how he transforms from a promising student to a ruthless drug lord and the role his immediate family plays in it. In season 2 episode 2, titled ‘Mind Your Business,’ Raq (Patina Miller) faces multiple dilemmas after big revelations from Howard (Omar Epps). Unique finds himself alienated after returning to South Jamaica, Queens. Jessica moves to greener pastures, and Jukebox locates her biological mother with the help of Detective Shannon Burke. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ season 2 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecinemaholic.com
Is Dragon Ball Super Super Hero on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu?
Inspired by Akira Toriyama’s manga series of the same name, ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ is a martial arts fantasy adventure movie. The Tetsuro Kodama directorial revolves around the revival of the Red Ribbon Army under the leadership of Commander Magenta and Staff Officer Carmine. Although it was once destroyed by Goku, the group now projects itself as a force for the good in the public eye but they are planning something sinister behind the scenes. If you are also excited about the film’s release and plan to watch it, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about the premise and streaming details of ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.’
Comments / 0