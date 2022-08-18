Netflix’s ‘The Girl in the Mirror’ follows the story of Alma, a girl who suffers severe amnesia following a terrible accident. The show uses the atmospheric surroundings of a picturesque small town and weaves in mystery and supernatural elements to make it more thrilling. The relationships between the characters also take centerstage, as some of the most important events in the story take place due to the complicated equations between them. The story also unravels in a very calculated manner where past, present, and future get mixed up in a way that leaves the audience confounded. The season ends on a massive cliffhanger, which doesn’t spell anything good for the town of Asturias. Here we analyze what the ending means for the future of ‘The Girl in the Mirror’. SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO