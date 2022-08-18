ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge Charger Driver with Minor in Car Jailed After Mission Bay Street Takeover

By Chris Jennewein
 3 days ago
A San Diego Police. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

An 18-year-old man suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday and facing felony child endangerment charges.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, San Diego Police and California Highway Patrol officers learned of six locations where takeovers were planned and spotted a white 2010 Dodge Charger performing burnouts at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, according to Lt. Dan Hall of the SDPD.

An SDPD helicopter followed the Charger to the intersection of University Avenue and Normal Street in the Hillcrest area, where ground units were able to detain Mauricio Santos Alvarado and discovered that one of his two passengers was a minor.

Hall said police found open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle, as well as a “ghost gun” on driver’s side floor.

Alvarado was arrested at the scene on suspicion of felony child endangerment, felony possession of a non-serialized or registered and loaded handgun, and at least three other charges stemming from his alleged involvement in the street takeover.

The car Alvarado used was impounded for 30 days.

City News Service contributed to this article.

#Bay Street#Takeovers#Dodge Charger#Mission Bay#San Diego Police#California Highway Patrol#Garnet Avenue#University Avenue#City News Service
