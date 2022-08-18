ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tre’Von Stewart-Jordan, 27, Was Man Killed at Lincoln Park Apartment Complex

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified the 27-year-old man who was fatally shot by an unknown assailant at a Lincoln Park-area apartment complex.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday found Tre’Von Stewart-Jordan gravely wounded in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took Stewart-Jordan to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests in the case have been announced.

“There is no suspect information to be released at this time,” SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said Wednesday. “Detectives continue to actively work on this investigation and are interested in speaking with anyone (who) might have relevant information.’

Monte Cali
3d ago

here is some relevant information check all the cameras in the apartment it's over 10 cameras maybe more in and around Bay Vista apts, it's not rocket science

