Read full article on original website
Earlene Nicholson
3d ago
the parent should be in jail she was careless for leaving gun in purse than leaving purse were a child could get into it she was in danger I ng both kids life's
Reply
18
Ashley Bradberry
3d ago
absolutely no excuse!!! i have a pistol i occasionally carry, but it ALWAYS stays out of reach of little hands. when i do t have it, its locked in a safe out of reach. irresponsible parents is what cause tragedies like this.
Reply
11
Julia Hartmann
3d ago
This is NOT an Accident! Parents are at fault and need to be held accountable and Social Services needs to take charge !
Reply
7
Related
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
Deadly boat crash leaves three injured and one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the crash report detailing Saturday’s deadly boat crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks. Thomas Makown, 58, of Byrnes Mill, Missouri died as a result of a boat crash on Saturday night with three other passengers being injured. […]
kjluradio.com
Juvenile driving a stolen car involved in Callaway County police chase
A juvenile is in custody after fleeing authorities in Callaway County. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling the Kingdom City area early Friday morning when they spotted a car that had been reported stolen in Columbia. The deputy attempted to pull the car over but he sped off on Highway 54.
Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested two people in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street. Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and found a man victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police later identified the The post Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri judge: Renick cannot receive money from her murdered husband’s estate
A former Columbia resident and spa owner whose December murder trial drew daily live coverage on “Court TV” has been banned from collecting any part of her husband’s inheritance. 34-year-old Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action. She...
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
One dead after shooting at Moser’s on Keene Street
Columbia Police confirmed one person is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of Moser's grocery store on Keene Street. The post One dead after shooting at Moser’s on Keene Street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
$100K winning scratchers ticket sold in Columbia, Missouri
The 200X scratchers game still has more than $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including the $2 million top prize.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMU
Two suspects arrested in connection to homicide outside Moser's
COLUMBIA - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a homicide outside Moser's Foods Saturday. According to a press release by CPD, Loyal Martell and Joshua Dudley, both 22, were arrested following a report of a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street Saturday afternoon.
Missouri woman pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
A Columbia, Missouri woman is the final defendant to plead guilty in a massive, multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring.
kchi.com
Missouri Highway Patrol Captain Named Commanding Officer In Jefferson City
The Missouri Highway Patrol announced on Friday evening that Captain Jason N Crites was being named commanding officer and transferred to Troop F in Jefferson City effective Thursday, September 1st. Crites joined the patrol as a member of the 75th Recruit Class on February 1st, 1998. He grew up in...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man pulls gun on woman & her two children during road rage incident
A Jefferson City man is arrested for a road rage incident involving a gun. Keenan Reeves, 20, was charged Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault. The incident happened Tuesday evening, around 5:30, along Highway 63...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental
ROSEBUD, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators have determined the shooting of a 10-month-old baby in Rosebud as accidental. The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Crystal Lane, according to the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the baby was shot in the stomach by a 3-year-old toddler. The toddler was able to get the The post Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Peters Pokémon Shop Serves Community In More Than One Way
It was PokeNerds owner Brian Trull’s birthday when the war in Ukraine began. As he and his wife, Valeria, watched the conflict unfold, they knew they needed to do something. Valeria is from Ukraine, and after debating what to do to help, they settled on visiting Poland to deliver aid directly. The two handed out food and gave toys to children. It was just the beginning of their aid work, however, and of a piece with PokeNerds' wider aims to form community.
Show Me Cash Jackpot winners in St. Louis County
A retired couple in St. Louis County has won Missouri Lottery's Show me Cash drawing, surprising the recipients.
kwos.com
63 road rage incident leads to charges
A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County Jail after a driver claims he pointed a gun at her and her children during a road rage attack. The woman said Keenan Reeves pointed a gun at her and her children from his vehicle Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Highway 63 near Turkey Creek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcu.org
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman accused of financially exploiting an elderly person
A Jefferson City woman is accused of exploiting two elderly people at a local nursing facility. Natalya Hall, 40, is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, first-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana. Police were called to Jefferson City Nursing and Rehab on Southgate Lane on Monday and arrested...
myleaderpaper.com
Pet spot: Barnhart woman says ‘dumped’ cat shows need for spaying, neutering animals
Barb Boca of Barnhart said the kitten she found abandoned in front of her house a few months ago illustrates the need for people to spay or neuter their pets instead of “dumping” them. Eleanor, now 4 months old, was in terrible condition when she turned up at...
Columbia man charged after chase into central city
A Columbia man was charged Wednesday with a felony after leading police on a chase that started on Interstate 70 and ended in central Columbia. The post Columbia man charged after chase into central city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 16