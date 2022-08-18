ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gasconade County, MO

Earlene Nicholson
3d ago

the parent should be in jail she was careless for leaving gun in purse than leaving purse were a child could get into it she was in danger I ng both kids life's

Ashley Bradberry
3d ago

absolutely no excuse!!! i have a pistol i occasionally carry, but it ALWAYS stays out of reach of little hands. when i do t have it, its locked in a safe out of reach. irresponsible parents is what cause tragedies like this.

Julia Hartmann
3d ago

This is NOT an Accident! Parents are at fault and need to be held accountable and Social Services needs to take charge !

