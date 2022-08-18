ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

Expanded North Suburban Center opens in Lake Forest

A community effort to expand a food bank is making Chicago Proud.

The North Suburban Center in Lake Forest officially opened earlier this week.

The larger space allows for more volunteers, more donations and more families can find food. The need only continues to grow.

Julie Yurko, president and CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank spoke with ABC7.

The new center is 28,000 square feet, triple the size of the old space. They served 12.8 million meals served in 2022.

The increased space will also the center to increase the number of volunteers per-shift from 50 to 100.

For more information, visit SolveHungerToday.org .

