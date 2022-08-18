ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Oil And Gas Employment Uptick In July Breaks 11 Year Record

As drilling activity in Texas continues to increase, so are job levels for the state's oil and natural gas industry. — As drilling activity in Texas continues to increase, so are job levels for the state's oil and natural gas industry. Citing the latest Current Employment Statistics report from...
TEXAS STATE
McDermott Scores FEED Work On Viva Energy Refinery In Australia

McDermott has been awarded a FEED contract from Viva Energy as part of its Geelong Refinery project to provide additional desulfurization capabilities. — U.S. engineering giant McDermott International has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from Viva Energy Australia as part of its Geelong Refinery project to provide additional desulfurization capabilities.
INDUSTRY
ERCOT Names New CEO

ERCOT said the selection followed an exhaustive nationwide search by the board's selection committee. — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Board of Directors has announced that Pablo Vegas will serve as its new president and chief executive officer, effective October 1. Vegas’ selection, which ERCOT said followed...
TEXAS STATE
Fitch: Santos Going Ahead With Pikka Made No Effect On Its Rating

Santos’ decision to proceed with the Pikka Phase 1 development in Alaska does not affect its rating, although rating headroom is limited over the medium term until earnings from new projects allow deleveraging from 2026 or Santos sells equity stakes in some projects, Fitch Ratings says. Fitch expects Santos...
ALASKA STATE

