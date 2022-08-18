Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Texoma musical community comes together to help Pottsboro man in need
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Kickback Backyard in Denison hosted a benefit where Texomans came together to support an old friend in need. “After you’ve been upside down on the 4-wheeler it’s nice to be right side up with them,” said Lex Hill of Pottsboro. Hill was reunited with...
KTEN.com
Safety check for Stonewall schools
STONEWALL, Okla. (KTEN) — Pontotoc County deputies spent time Thursday morning getting to know the layout of Stonewall Public Schools elementary, and middle-high school campuses. "Making things safer for our kids is what it is all about," Stonewall Public Schools Superintendent Greg Lovelis said. During the walkthrough, deputies became...
KTEN.com
Durant team cook gets heartfelt bonus
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — With a smile on her face and her contagious positivity, lead cook Misty Alvarez fed the Durant High School football team every day during their Summer Pride events. The Lions wanted to show their appreciation for Alvarez. "Over the summer, me and my wife were...
KXII.com
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
KTEN.com
A healthier kind of pizza!
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) -- "Let's stop the false choice between health and taste, and lets bring them together. Let's have great taste in healthy food, said owner of Whitewright Pizza, Terry Boesch. Whitewright Pizza and Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman is working together to create a pizza that's not only...
Oklahoma school closes due to COVID-19 cases
Although students haven't been back in class for long, an Oklahoma school district says it is already dealing with COVID-19.
OSBI looking for missing Louisiana woman
On August 19, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released additional information in the Caitlyn Case investigation in hopes of narrowing the search area.
KTEN.com
Fish kill under investigation at Ada lake
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Ada has prohibited fishing at Wintersmith Lake until it can determine the cause of a fish kill. A fish kill is when a large number of fish die without an obvious reason. Park staffers say this isn't the first time it has happened at Wintersmith Lake during the summer; something similar happened in August 2019.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire
Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
KXII.com
Sherman drivers fill their tanks for $2.38
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For one hour, and one hour only, drivers from all over came out to Lone Star Valero off of South Highway 75 Friday afternoon to fill up their gas tank for $2.38. The national average per gallon the day before President Biden took office. Drivers came...
KXII.com
Fatal crash on FM-121 in Tioga
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) -A fatal crash in Tioga on FM-121 near Vaughan Rd. Before 1 p.m. on August 20, driver Brandon Jordy Ramirez who was driving a truck with a trailer hitched was headed westbound on FM-121, when motorcyclist Demonte Gomez who was traveling eastbound struck Ramirez. According to DPS,...
bryancountypatriot.com
Two Atoka teens injured in single-vehicle accident
ATOKA COUNTY – Two 16-year-olds were injured as a result of a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night. The names of both young men were withheld in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The report described a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Forrest Hill Road at about 11:37 p.m.
myfoxzone.com
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
KXII.com
Sherman shooting leaves one man dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -One man was pronounced dead after multiple gunshot wounds in Sherman. Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sherman Police responded to shots fired on the 800 block of East Scott Street. On scene, officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then transported to a...
Former teacher indicted for high tech peeping tom case
A Collin County grand jury has indicted a former private music teacher for four counts of invasive visual recording in a case that police say could expand. Eddie Henderson, 53 Dallas, is being held in the Collin County jail on $260,000 bond.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: McKinney Police pull unconscious man from burning car
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police officers are being credited for their quick actions to save an unconscious man from a burning vehicle. Just after midnight on July 5, a pickup truck crashed into a barrier on the U.S. 75 service road and caught on fire. Officers Cameron Johnson, Chris Stephens,...
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
Jackpot worth over $360,000 won at casino near Oklahoma/Texas border
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is hitting a lottery jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars or pulling the lever of a slot machine and seeing the triple sevens come across your screen and screaming jackpot at you with bright lights and sounds. That dream was a reality...
KTEN.com
Sherman's record dry streak comes to an end
One of Sherman’s longest dry stretches of weather in recorded history has come to an end. Sherman, Texas received 0.10” of rain on August 17, which ties for the longest dry streak since 1897. Due to this extended period of no rainfall, Texoma has been dealt a hefty...
