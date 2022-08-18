ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

KTEN.com

Safety check for Stonewall schools

STONEWALL, Okla. (KTEN) — Pontotoc County deputies spent time Thursday morning getting to know the layout of Stonewall Public Schools elementary, and middle-high school campuses. "Making things safer for our kids is what it is all about," Stonewall Public Schools Superintendent Greg Lovelis said. During the walkthrough, deputies became...
STONEWALL, OK
KTEN.com

Durant team cook gets heartfelt bonus

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — With a smile on her face and her contagious positivity, lead cook Misty Alvarez fed the Durant High School football team every day during their Summer Pride events. The Lions wanted to show their appreciation for Alvarez. "Over the summer, me and my wife were...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

A healthier kind of pizza!

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) -- "Let's stop the false choice between health and taste, and lets bring them together. Let's have great taste in healthy food, said owner of Whitewright Pizza, Terry Boesch. Whitewright Pizza and Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman is working together to create a pizza that's not only...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Fish kill under investigation at Ada lake

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Ada has prohibited fishing at Wintersmith Lake until it can determine the cause of a fish kill. A fish kill is when a large number of fish die without an obvious reason. Park staffers say this isn't the first time it has happened at Wintersmith Lake during the summer; something similar happened in August 2019.
ADA, OK
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire

Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
MCKINNEY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother

Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Sherman drivers fill their tanks for $2.38

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For one hour, and one hour only, drivers from all over came out to Lone Star Valero off of South Highway 75 Friday afternoon to fill up their gas tank for $2.38. The national average per gallon the day before President Biden took office. Drivers came...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Fatal crash on FM-121 in Tioga

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) -A fatal crash in Tioga on FM-121 near Vaughan Rd. Before 1 p.m. on August 20, driver Brandon Jordy Ramirez who was driving a truck with a trailer hitched was headed westbound on FM-121, when motorcyclist Demonte Gomez who was traveling eastbound struck Ramirez. According to DPS,...
TIOGA, TX
bryancountypatriot.com

Two Atoka teens injured in single-vehicle accident

ATOKA COUNTY – Two 16-year-olds were injured as a result of a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night. The names of both young men were withheld in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The report described a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Forrest Hill Road at about 11:37 p.m.
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Sherman shooting leaves one man dead

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -One man was pronounced dead after multiple gunshot wounds in Sherman. Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sherman Police responded to shots fired on the 800 block of East Scott Street. On scene, officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then transported to a...
SHERMAN, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: McKinney Police pull unconscious man from burning car

MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police officers are being credited for their quick actions to save an unconscious man from a burning vehicle. Just after midnight on July 5, a pickup truck crashed into a barrier on the U.S. 75 service road and caught on fire. Officers Cameron Johnson, Chris Stephens,...
MCKINNEY, TX
B93

What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?

Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Sherman's record dry streak comes to an end

One of Sherman’s longest dry stretches of weather in recorded history has come to an end. Sherman, Texas received 0.10” of rain on August 17, which ties for the longest dry streak since 1897. Due to this extended period of no rainfall, Texoma has been dealt a hefty...
SHERMAN, TX

