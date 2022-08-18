Kaufman County Commissioners' Court approves sheriff sub-station on donated land adjacent North Forney High School

Read full article on original website
Cumby Man Accused Of Shooting Toward A Sulphur Springs Residence
A 44-year-old Cumby man was accused of shooting toward a residence Tuesday evening. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Robble Acosta and Sgt. Chad Norris responded at 6:29 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022, to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Main Street. The suspect was reported to have been in a red Toyota.
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Hilburn Drive
On August 21, 2022, at approximately 4:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Hillburn Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Roger Lopez, 20, lying in the middle of the street. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene.
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
Dallas Observer
Attorney Mark Melton Claims Dallas County Court Forged Document in Eviction Case
Local attorney Mark Melton was just doing what he usually does, helping a local family — a single mom and her seven children — avoid eviction from their home. Then, an anonymous tipster called him, claiming someone with the court had filed a fabricated government document in the eviction case and that he needed to check it out.
4 Arrested On Assault Charges Following 3 Disturbances In 2 Days
Four people were arrested on assault charges following three unrelated disturbances reported over the course of two days in Hopkins County. Incidences included alleged dating violence, spousal abuse, and violence toward a household member, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Squabbling Pair On CR 1197. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office...
KLTV
2 teens killed in Alba crash
ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that two teenagers were killed on US 69 in a crash. According to DPS, a 16-year-old boy from Alba and an 18-year-old, identified as Ginger Durham of Mineola, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation shows a 2005...
Forney City Council Unanimously Calls for November 2022 Bond Election
FORNEY, Texas — During the Forney City Council meeting on August 16, the Council unanimously voted to call a bond election a proposed bond program that would address identified projects based on the 84+% growth the City has experienced over the past 12 years. “Today, our Council proposed a...
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend
A 25-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend Thursday evening, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 18, 2022, on East Shannon Road to a complaint the man was knocking at the door of a room at hotel. Upon arrival, police ascertained the room was occupied by the man’s ex-friend, who was trying to hide from him because of his continued harassment of her.
fox4news.com
'White Only' water fountain sign rededicated at Dallas County Records Building
The ‘White Only' sign at the building's water fountain, discovered almost 20 years ago, was revealed with a new historical marker. In 2013, Commissioner John Wiley Price called for it to be a public symbol of the city's segregated past and the progress that has been made since.
Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student
ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students. The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today. […]
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher Night
An observant mother thwarts attempted kidnapping at school event.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. A North Texas mother is recovering emotionally after her child was almost kidnapped at recent "Meet The Teacher Night." The school where the attempted kidnapping took place, has increased security measures.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Police Investigate High-Tech Peeping Tom Case
Plano police are investigating one of the most high-tech peeping tom cases ever in the city. Edward Henderson, 53, has been charged with improper visual recording and criminal trespass. So far, police say they've identified four victims But that they're still sifting through more than a decade worth of recordings.
dallasexpress.com
Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home
The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
‘This refrigerator doesn’t belong to him’: Mabank PD searching for vehicle
MABANK, Texas (KETK) The Mabank Police Department released photos on Thursday of a refrigerator hanging out of the trunk of a car. Officials said the item was stolen and are warning the public. “It’s important that we locate the individual or he may steal your belongings too!! Let’s just say the refrigerator hanging out of […]
Dallas County in the Early Stages of Possibly Building a New Jail
The Dallas County commissioners have taken the first step at repairing the county jail or approving building a new jail.Pawel Czerwinski/Unsplash. Dallas County commissioners have started to consider renovating the current county jail or build a new county jail, by allocating nearly $500,000 to study their options. Dallas News reports that on Tuesday, the Dallas County commissioners approved an exploratory committee to review the current county jail.
New Arlington water assistance program announced for residents
Arlington Water Utilities customers who meet income requirements can apply for assistance here.
wufe967.com
Texas inmate faces drug trafficking charges related to drone drops in prison yard
A Texas prison inmate serving time for robbery and burglary now faces federal charges in connection with using a drone to make prison yard drops to smuggle drugs and contraband into a correctional facility. Yeshmel James Wright, 35, of Dallas, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute...
WFAA
DFW weather: Flash flood warning in Tarrant County; travel issues seen at local airports
A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Tarrant County. The weather caused some travel issues at North Texas airports.
Flood Watch Issued for Most of North Texas
A flood watch has been issued for North Texas.Osman Rana/Unsplash. Governor Greg Abbott is monitoring the threat of flooding across the state. Fox 4, reports that a flood watch has been issued for North Texas for Sunday. Abbott had a call with over 350 local emergency response leaders. Abbott discussed what support might be needed in case the heavy rainfall turned to flood.
Public schools receive 'In God We Trust' poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law.
inForney.com
