Mesquite, TX

dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Hilburn Drive

On August 21, 2022, at approximately 4:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Hillburn Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Roger Lopez, 20, lying in the middle of the street. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'

DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
DESOTO, TX
wbap.com

Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant

(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Dies in Police Custody, Investigation Underway: Dallas Police

According to the Dallas Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit is conducting a death in custody investigation after a man dies while police were attempting to arrest him. On Wednesday, at about 12:18 p.m., the Dallas Police Gang Unit responded to a home in the 200 block of Starr Street...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle in Dallas, Gunman at Large: Police

According to Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m. Once officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who stated that the victim had been shot and was still inside his vehicle. It was determined that the...
DALLAS, TX
WGNO

Search for missing Houma woman underway in Oklahoma

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (WGNO) — The car of a missing Houma woman was found in the Kiamichi River near Fort Towson, Okla. after her family hadn’t heard from her in days. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), 33-year-old Caitlyn Case’s car and phone were found in the Kiamichi River Aug. 12. Her […]
FORT TOWSON, OK
WFAA

Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say

IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on Sunday.
IRVING, TX

