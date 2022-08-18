Read full article on original website
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote SightingsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
DeSoto ISD Continuing to Enforce COVID-19 Mask MandateLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
The 5 richest people in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Hilburn Drive
On August 21, 2022, at approximately 4:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Hillburn Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Roger Lopez, 20, lying in the middle of the street. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene.
Louisiana State Representative charged with reckless driving
A Louisiana State Representative was arrested and charged with DWI after reckless driving, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated.
Texas man accused of fatally shooting security guard at bar
DESOTO, Texas — A Texas man is accused of fatally shooting a security guard at a suburban Dallas bar on Friday night, authorities said. Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, was arrested and charged with murder, according to The Dallas Morning News. He is accused of shooting Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, the newspaper reported.
fox4news.com
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
WFAA
Hit-and-run suspect wanted for deadly incident in southeastern Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are looking for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Dallas early Sunday morning. Officers got a call at 5:09 a.m. about a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle, according to the police department. They said a man was running eastbound in the...
DeSoto Police arrest 3 for fatal shooting
DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15 shooting death of 24-year-old Theo Stith in his home. One suspect is still at large.
wbap.com
Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant
(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Call for help following Lake Terrace shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery-turned shooting that left one person injured in the Lake Terrace neighborhood.
NOLA.com
Court documents detail latest on New Orleans East homicide from last week
A 76-year-old man was arguing with a group of teenagers when he went into his house, grabbed a gun and started shooting at them, killing a 17-year-old boy in the process, investigators said in records filed in Criminal District Court. The documents offer the most complete account yet of the...
Hollygrove shooting leaves man hospitalized Sunday morning
The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find the possible suspect and motive.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Dies in Police Custody, Investigation Underway: Dallas Police
According to the Dallas Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit is conducting a death in custody investigation after a man dies while police were attempting to arrest him. On Wednesday, at about 12:18 p.m., the Dallas Police Gang Unit responded to a home in the 200 block of Starr Street...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle in Dallas, Gunman at Large: Police
According to Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m. Once officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who stated that the victim had been shot and was still inside his vehicle. It was determined that the...
Search for missing Houma woman underway in Oklahoma
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (WGNO) — The car of a missing Houma woman was found in the Kiamichi River near Fort Towson, Okla. after her family hadn’t heard from her in days. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), 33-year-old Caitlyn Case’s car and phone were found in the Kiamichi River Aug. 12. Her […]
NOPD search for answers in deadly hit-and-run of motorcyclist Saturday night
According to the NOPD, officers were called to the 6800 block of Tara Lane just before 9:00.
NOLA.com
Victims go to New Orleans court for teen robber's sentencing - and find a surprise visitor
Madison Bergeron walked into Orleans Parish Juvenile Court with her sister on Thursday, for the sentencing of the teenager who pulled a fake gun on her to steal her car, and who stole vehicles from two other people. Just before Bergeron rose to address the court, however, her sister nudged...
Victim hospitalized after armed robbery turned violent on Paris Ave.
Investigations revealed, the man was wounded during a robbery. EMS took him to the hospital but his condition has not been released.
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on Sunday.
Mississippi man wanted for molestation leads officers on a chase through four cities
A Mississippi man wanted on a molestation charge led officers on a chase through four gulf coast cities. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers with the Biloxi Police Department attempted to stop John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi, on a molestation charge when the police pursuit started. Pierre then reportedly led...
‘Father figure’ accused of raping 12-year-old girl in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) — A man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana. Brandon Anthony Martinez, 36, of Houma, was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with first-degree rape of a minor. His arrest stems from an investigation that started five days prior to his arrest. “SVU […]
Central City, French Quarter shootings within minutes, leaves two hospitalized
One shooting happened in Central City and the other in the French Quarter.
