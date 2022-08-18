Read full article on original website
Texas Sees Record Job Growth
(The Center Square) – Texas employers added more jobs in July than in any previous month in recorded state history. July job numbers marked the ninth consecutive month the state set employment records in Texas, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday when it released new jobs data. Texas added...
Mussels Cleaning Texas Rivers
Over 50 species of mussels call Texas home, and many of them serve an essential function in the rivers and lakes of the state. These mussels have been called the “livers of the rivers” by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. They can filter as much as 15...
USDA Recalls Frozen Pizzas Containing Metal
Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is urging consumers to check their freezers for its “Home Run Inn Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza” after discovering contamination of its product. The company specifically raised the alarm over its 33.5-ounce cartons of pizza with a “best buy” date...
JSX Adds More Flights at Love Field
Boutique private air carrier JSX will start running flights from Dallas Love Field to destinations in California and Nevada as it looks to expand its travel offerings to passengers. JSX operates using Embraer 135 and Embraer 145 jets and describes itself as a “Hop-On jet service” offering “private travel at...
