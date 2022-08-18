Read full article on original website
CITY OF EVANSVILLE BUILDING CORPORATION MEETING
NOTICE OF MEETING – THE CITY OF EVANSVILLE BUILDING CORPORATION. The City of Evansville Building Corporation will meet for a special meeting on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (local time), in Room 307 of the Civic Center, 1 N.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana. The public is invited to attend.
Be Prepared! Tox-Away Day Planned in Daviess County, Kentucky
Are you not sure how to dispose of hazardous materials in your garage? The Daviess County Tox-Away Day program can help, and it's right around the corner. This is what CAN and CAN'T be disposed of during the event. Fall clean-up is set to be conducted in Daviess County. It's...
New interim jailer named at Henderson County Detention Center
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An interim jailer has been appointed in Henderson County,. Judge Executive Brad Schneider appointed Eddie Vaught during Tuesday morning’s Fiscal Court meeting. Vaught will be replacing current jailer Amy Brady once she retires August 31. [Henderson Co. Jailer retiring at end of month]. Right...
Downtown Evansville's Hulman Building makes list of Indiana's 10 most endangered landmarks
A historic downtown Evansville building is among nine other endangered Indiana landmarks in a new list released Monday. Each year, the organization Indiana Landmarks releases its "10 Most Endangered" list of historic places that are "on the brink of extinction and too important to lose." This year, downtown Evansville's Hulman...
Employee housing coming to Holiday World
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials say construction has started on a new $6.7 million employee housing project. It’s named Compass Commons. The building will be able to house up to 136 team members. Park officials say employees must be 18 years old and live more than...
Cannelton City Schools call off bus route for Tuesday
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Some Cannelton City Schools parents will have to figure out a different way of getting their kids to class on Tuesday. The district announced Monday evening that they will not have a Tell City bus route on Tuesday, August 23. “We apologize for the inconvenience. We currently have no substitute […]
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jeff Hatfield’s term as Vanderburgh County Commissioner is over in less than five months, and he won’t be seeking re-election. Before he goes, Hatfield went in front of the Vanderburgh County Council with hopes that in the coming years, salaries across the board can increase, even if he won’t see it himself.
Free rain barrel pickup on Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – Evansville’s Storm Water Management Department is once again partnering with Coca-Cola to offer free rain barrels. A news release says starting at 10 a.m. on August 24, 80 rain barrels will be available for pickup in the “Back 40” parking lot of the Civic Center Complex. The barrels will be given away […]
Overturned semi causes hours of cleanup in Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — An overturned semi is causing hours of cleanup for officials in Perry County. The sheriff’s office says the accident happened at the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp on State Road 37. Miraculously, authorities say no one was injured in the crash. We spoke with Perry County Dispatch and they tell us […]
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
City-wide power outages strike Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of people living in Perry County were left without power Sunday morning. Dispatch tells us the city-wide power outage impacted Tell City and Cannelton. They say a lightning strike in Tell City caused the outages. According to officials, power was out for about an hour. We’re told there was […]
Boil advisory still ongoing in Ohio County
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Late Saturday night, the water department in Ohio County issued a boil water advisory for certain areas in the county. Although some residents now have access to water, city officials tell us the advisory is still ongoing. We’re told the issue happened after a leak was found around 9 p.m. […]
Holiday World to provide housing for long-distance workers
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — Beginning next May, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari says they will be giving eligible team members affordable housing. Park officials are calling the new housing building “Compass Commons”. According to Holiday World’s website, team members must be employed seasonally to qualify to live at Compass Commons. Officials say the housing […]
Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location
Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
West side Evansville arcade expanding this fall
The "High Score Player Two: Classic Arcade" on Evansville's west side will be powering up this fall. Owners of the west side based business will be expanding, doubling in size to include more games. Along with over a dozen new classic arcade games, there will be an additional room added...
Child Death
The child who died after a vehicle fire on the Lloyd Expressway has been identified as Kashmir Morris, age 20 months, of Evansville. An autopsy determined he died Burns sustained from within the vehicle. The incident is being Investigated By both the Evansville Fire Department and the Evansville Police Department.
Spencer County Court News – August 22, 2022
Speeding: Kyle Batson; Meetkumar K. Patel; Mary L. Krueger; Paige A. Murphy; Trevor J. Hubert; Vincent D. Schultz, Jr.; Daniel L. Fathergill; Jesse R. Horn; Morgan B. Maske; Cameron W. Rice; Grant T. Hoffman; Riley K. Rynkowski; James P. Gardner; Mark A. Waldron; Mercedes L. Long; Tristan R. English; Jennifer E. Eakes; Evan P. Buechlein; Daniel R. Singleton; Jade Heistand; Holly N. Blevins; Krista K. Hurley; Bren Miller; Caleb Mulzer; Jaw T. Paw; Ayleigh D. Brown; Timothy L. Durbin; Town Henry Ellis; Jose R. Dos Santos, Jr.
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
Investigations into Wabash County house explosion continues
This explosion happened early Friday evening in Wabash County, just outside of Allendale, Illinois. The blast destroyed a home on North 2360 Boulevard and left an entire community looking for answers. However, many questions are still up in the air as the investigation continues. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says...
Newburgh wine bar looking for new owners
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - After four years, ‘The Wine Down’ owners are looking for a buyer for their building. According to a social media post, the owners say they have new grandchild to celebrate and a four-year-old grandchild they’d like to spend time with. They say in...
