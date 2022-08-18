DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In Dallas, a reminder of some painful history has returned to a place of prominence. The Dallas Water Fountain Project is an art installation tasked with adding perspective to a "whites only" sign discovered at the county records building nearly two decades ago."That's the reason every opportunity I speak to this," said Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, "It's not critical race theory, it's critical race facts. And we are now the courier for the facts."The 'white's only' sign, etched into the marble wall above a water fountain, was discovered in 2003 when a sign that had...

