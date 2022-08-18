Read full article on original website
Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask Mandate
Fort Worth ISD has reached a settlement with families suing over the district's mask mandate.Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash. Last August, four parents sued the Fort Worth Independent School District board over the mask mandate. They have finally come to a settlement with the board. According to the Star-Telegram, the settlement includes conditions for any mask mandates to be implemented in the current school year.
Nonprofit Creates Texas Early Education Apprenticeship Program
A North Texas apprenticeship program is offering childcare workers a way to earn early educator credentials and higher wages while seeking to bring quality teachers to the workforce. Recently, 19 participants graduated from the Camp Fire First Texas Early Education Apprenticeship Program, which is the first of its kind in...
Dallas Police Give 500 Kids New Shoes
Dallas police made hundreds of children happy with new shoes on their first day of school. Instead of coming into local neighborhoods for calls on crime, the Northwest Division Neighborhood Police Officer Unit came to help children who lacked adequate shoes just in time for school. “Over the years, many...
Local PD Announces Collaboration to Combat Crime
Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes unveiled a new strategy for combating violent crime in the city with a new initiative called the “One Second Collaborative.”. The initiative involves a partnership with the United Way of Tarrant County with the goal of reducing violent crime in targeted communities by supporting community groups working to end violence.
Texas School District Bans the Bible
In the Summer 2022 issue of Education Next, Joshua Dunn looked at the uproar over the McGinn County Board of Education in Tennessee vote to remove Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its curriculum. Dunn concluded, in an article headlined, “Suits Challenging Book ‘Banning’ May Be Better Politics than Law”: “If the standard is graphic depictions of sex, or rape, or incest, then it is only a matter of time before someone calls for the Bible to be banned.”
Men wrongfully imprisoned for decades get new smiles from Dentists of Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Texas - Two men wrongfully imprisoned for decades got new smiles thanks to a non-profit organization. After Innocence supports former inmates as they rebuild their lives. The organization partnered with area dentists to offer Derrick Sanders and Ronald Eubanks comprehensive oral health care. Organizers said it's needed because most...
Local Police Officer Helps Homeless Veteran
A once-homeless veteran is getting back on his feet after receiving help from a Fort Worth police officer. Officer Joe Spragins noticed Toney Dervan and his service dog while he was out on service calls around west Fort Worth last winter. The first time Spragins encountered Dervan, the man was...
Teacher Returns From Retirement to Fill Staffing Gap, Becomes Standout in Dallas ISD
Students in Frankie Weathers' fifth-grade class have some big shoes to fill. "I hate to brag or be boastful, but I did have the highest scores in the building," said Weathers, who teaches fifth-grade reading and social studies at Edna Rowe Elementary in the Dallas ISD. Her class was the...
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
Floyd Jones is currently battling Multiple Myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. He’ll be entering an inpatient treatment facility in Dallas for a month.
Dallas Panhandling Continues Unabated
Panhandling in Dallas appears to continue unabated, despite a recent City initiative to discourage the practice. In the city of Dallas, panhandling is against the law and is a Class C misdemeanor. Jennifer Brown, the public information manager for the Office of Homeless Solutions (OHS), told The Dallas Express, “The...
City of Dallas’ Efforts to Address Homelessness and Vagrancy Criticized
Over the last nine years, roughly 39,000 individuals in Dallas have been classified as homeless, according to Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance (MDHA). There is “no way” to provide a precise number of individuals who accept or decline resources offered by the city, according to Freda Nelms, director of data management and reporting for MDHA. Nelms explained that MDHA collects data from numerous organizations, and not all organizations’ programs track the number of homeless or vagrant people they serve.
Police ramp up security at Arlington high school after social media threat
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police increased security measures at Lamar High School on Friday after reports of a social media threat of violence against the school. Both the Arlington Police Department and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat, and out of an abundance of caution, added additional police resources in and around the school.
What Can Dallas Do To Motivate Landlords to Accept Housing Vouchers?
Denton’s Providence Village homeowner’s association made national headlines when it attempted to oust tenants who were using Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8, in June. But the problem is more widespread and often lacks such a clear villain: because state law prohibits cities and counties from requiring landlords to accept vouchers, the vast majority do not. A new report reveals just how difficult it is for low-income renters to find a rental residence even after the government agrees to pay for most of it.
Construction to Commence on Local Apartment Community
Construction on an $86 million apartment community at Fairview Town Center is set to begin next month. Lincoln Property Co. bought the 200-acre property on U.S. Highway 75 and Stacy Road in 2017. Lincoln has spent $50 million on upgrades to the retail and restaurants on the Fairview Town Center...
DFW Omni Plans $217M Expansion
A major expansion is back underway for the Omni Fort Worth Hotel after initial plans were shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Robert Sturns, the head of Fort Worth’s economic development department, presented detailed plans for the expansion to the city council earlier this week. “The fact that Omni...
Dallas' 'whites only' sign on display as reminder of city's segregated past
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In Dallas, a reminder of some painful history has returned to a place of prominence. The Dallas Water Fountain Project is an art installation tasked with adding perspective to a "whites only" sign discovered at the county records building nearly two decades ago."That's the reason every opportunity I speak to this," said Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, "It's not critical race theory, it's critical race facts. And we are now the courier for the facts."The 'white's only' sign, etched into the marble wall above a water fountain, was discovered in 2003 when a sign that had...
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in Need
Dallas is looking to provide financial relief to those who can't afford their rent.Jon Tyson/Unsplash. Dallas renters looking for assistance in paying rent can apply for up to 18 months in financial relief, as part of a Dallas program that helps low-income residents who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dallas News reports that DHA announced that they have received $19 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to help those who lost jobs or income and a struggling to pay rent.
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on Sunday.
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
Northwest ISD school bus crashes, no injuries reported
A second school bus has crashed in Tarrant County this week. Thursday, a Northwest school district bus crashed just before 5 p.m. near Willow Springs and Blue Mound Road
