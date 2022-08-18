Read full article on original website
Joe Rogan Declares Leon Edwards’ Head-kick KO Of Kamaru Usman At UFC 278 ‘The Greatest’ In History
Joe Rogan raved about Leon Edwards’ head-kick KO win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. The UFC commentator admitted he and the commentary crew had already written off “Rocky” when the KO took place. Everybody was expecting the Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards rematch at UFC 278...
Hollywood Star Tom Hardy Submits Multiple Opponents, Wins Gold In Gi And No-Gi BJJ Tournament
Hollywood star Tom Hardy wins a BJJ match via armbar in a recent event. The 44-year-old is said to have submitted two opponents on the same event. Hardy has been practicing Jiujitsu for quite some time now, and has earned a reputation for playing a number of roles in movies and TV shows including The Dark Knight Rises, Peaky Blinders, and Mad Max Fury Road.
Leon Edwards On His KO Win Over Kamaru Usman At UFC 278: ‘It was one of my worst performances’
Leon Edwards made a shocking admission about his title fight win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. “Rocky” is already looking forward to a third fight with “The Nigerian Nightmare”. Newly-crowned UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards was well aware that Kamaru Usman will be a tough challenge. Nevertheless,...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Was Surprised And Upset Over Kamaru Usman’s Loss
Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to the shocking loss suffered by Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. UFC 278 saw some shocking defeats and incredible fights. The main event was a crazy comeback fight for the newly crowned champion Leon Edwards as he knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round. The loss by Usman came as a shock to many following his dominant run as the champion of the welterweight division. One man who reacted to this upset was former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Drake Loses Over $400k Betting On Kamaru Usman At UFC 278
These days, Drake, a Canadian rapper, is notorious for placing a bet on a UFC fight, usually for a large sum of money. However, rappers often do not have the best of luck. Famed rapper Drake lost over $400k betting on Kamaru Usman in his welterweight title main event at UFC 278 this past weekend.
UFC Boss Dana White Eyes Leon Edwards Vs. Kamaru Usman 3 At Wembley: ‘I’m scared to go outside’
Dana White will definitely go for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 but is “scared” to do it at the Wembley Stadium. The UFC boss assures that “Rocky” wouldn’t have to wait that long for the third fight with “The Nigerian Nightmare”. UFC 278...
Return Of The Curse? Drake Drops Big-Money Bet On Jose Aldo At UFC 278
Drake has officially placed his bet for UFC 278. The iconic rapper has become a meme in recent years for cursing whoever he roots for. One such example is when he was at the side of Conor McGregor prior to his defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018. A more...
Brandon Moreno Wants to Fight ‘Fat’ Figueiredo in December
Brandon Moreno is just weeks removed from a spectacular third-round knockout of Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 in July. The former flyweight world champion returned to the Octagon and regained his title, sort of. His win over Kara-France earned him the promotion’s interim flyweight crown as the reigning world champion Deiveson Figueiredo continues to recover from a hand injury.
Nico Ali Walsh, Grandson of Muhammad Ali, Wins Sixth Straight Fight With Vicious Knockout
The grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh, won his sixth-straight fight, defeating Reyes Sanchez in the second round of their contest with a pair of vicious body blows. Nico Ali Walsh made his professional debut a little over a year ago wearing the same signature white Everlast...
Leon Edwards Dethrones Kamaru Usman With Highlight-Reel KO – UFC 278 Results (Highlights)
Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman marked his return to action against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. Edwards with a kick to the body and Usman catches it. Lots of feints from Edwards to hold Usman off from offense. Nice jab from Usman to go for a takedown. Edwards goes down from a mistake. Usman gets on top and lays the ground and pound. Edwards tries to escape and gets to his feet. Usman has his back and is going for knee strikes. Edwards doing well to defend the takedown. Edwards reverses to get a takedown of his own. Edwards takes full mount and lays strikes from the top. Edwards takes Usman’s back and is going for a body triangle. Edwards goes for the rear-naked choke but Usman fights back. Edwards gets a grip but fails to hold on to it. Usman doing a good job of controlling the choke hand.
Erick Silva Announces Retirement From MMA Following A Heart Attack
Former UFC and Bellator fighter Erick Silva has announced his retirement from MMA. After fifteen years as a professional fighter, Erick Silva is ready to step away from the sport. The former UFC welterweight has suffered some health issues over the past year and has decided that now is the right time to walk away from the sport. Silva spoke recently with Globo about his recent issues, including a heart attack and hospitalization.
