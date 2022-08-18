Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman marked his return to action against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. Edwards with a kick to the body and Usman catches it. Lots of feints from Edwards to hold Usman off from offense. Nice jab from Usman to go for a takedown. Edwards goes down from a mistake. Usman gets on top and lays the ground and pound. Edwards tries to escape and gets to his feet. Usman has his back and is going for knee strikes. Edwards doing well to defend the takedown. Edwards reverses to get a takedown of his own. Edwards takes full mount and lays strikes from the top. Edwards takes Usman’s back and is going for a body triangle. Edwards goes for the rear-naked choke but Usman fights back. Edwards gets a grip but fails to hold on to it. Usman doing a good job of controlling the choke hand.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO