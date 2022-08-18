ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khabib Nurmagomedov Was Surprised And Upset Over Kamaru Usman’s Loss

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to the shocking loss suffered by Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. UFC 278 saw some shocking defeats and incredible fights. The main event was a crazy comeback fight for the newly crowned champion Leon Edwards as he knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round. The loss by Usman came as a shock to many following his dominant run as the champion of the welterweight division. One man who reacted to this upset was former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Drake Loses Over $400k Betting On Kamaru Usman At UFC 278

These days, Drake, a Canadian rapper, is notorious for placing a bet on a UFC fight, usually for a large sum of money. However, rappers often do not have the best of luck. Famed rapper Drake lost over $400k betting on Kamaru Usman in his welterweight title main event at UFC 278 this past weekend.
Brandon Moreno Wants to Fight ‘Fat’ Figueiredo in December

Brandon Moreno is just weeks removed from a spectacular third-round knockout of Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 in July. The former flyweight world champion returned to the Octagon and regained his title, sort of. His win over Kara-France earned him the promotion’s interim flyweight crown as the reigning world champion Deiveson Figueiredo continues to recover from a hand injury.
Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman
Dwayne Johnson
Leon Edwards Dethrones Kamaru Usman With Highlight-Reel KO – UFC 278 Results (Highlights)

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman marked his return to action against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. Edwards with a kick to the body and Usman catches it. Lots of feints from Edwards to hold Usman off from offense. Nice jab from Usman to go for a takedown. Edwards goes down from a mistake. Usman gets on top and lays the ground and pound. Edwards tries to escape and gets to his feet. Usman has his back and is going for knee strikes. Edwards doing well to defend the takedown. Edwards reverses to get a takedown of his own. Edwards takes full mount and lays strikes from the top. Edwards takes Usman’s back and is going for a body triangle. Edwards goes for the rear-naked choke but Usman fights back. Edwards gets a grip but fails to hold on to it. Usman doing a good job of controlling the choke hand.
Erick Silva Announces Retirement From MMA Following A Heart Attack

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Erick Silva has announced his retirement from MMA. After fifteen years as a professional fighter, Erick Silva is ready to step away from the sport. The former UFC welterweight has suffered some health issues over the past year and has decided that now is the right time to walk away from the sport. Silva spoke recently with Globo about his recent issues, including a heart attack and hospitalization.
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

