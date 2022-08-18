Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
King County prosecutor requests criminal probe of missing texts of former mayor, police chief
The King County Prosecutor’s Office does not typically request criminal investigations by law enforcement, but outgoing Prosecutor Dan Satterberg is making an exception in the case of the missing text messages of Seattle’s former mayor. “On July 28, Dan Satterberg asked King County Sheriff Cole-Tindall to put together...
nypressnews.com
The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts
Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
nypressnews.com
Home invaders shoot woman dead near Everett
A woman was killed in an early-morning home invasion. This happened in a neighborhood near Everett – 96th Street Southeast just off 19th Avenue Southeast. Deputies are looking for three men – one was wearing a mask and another possibly had his face painted. Deputies say the men...
Comments / 0