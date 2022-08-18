The MN Cup competition is a right of passage for homegrown startups in Minnesota. It’s a great opportunity to network with peers and get feedback on your business from industry experts. If being accepted into an accelerator program is like going back to school, MN Cup is summer camp for your startup (well, a camp with homework). This also comes with the opportunity for non-dilutive prize packages awarded throughout the competition. So we were thrilled to receive the email announcing Maazah made it through to the finalist round this year.

