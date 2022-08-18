PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Randy Mueller has enough stories to fill a novel. But it's one recent moment that made it all feel complete.Mueller, who was born in Munich in 1938, finally became a U.S. citizen after living in the country for more than 60 years."He told me he wanted to be a citizen so I said okay, I'll fill out the paperwork."Mueller eventually learned machinery work and left for Canada. He says he wasn't called by anything in particular."I was just well, the wind blows here," he said, laughing.When work dried up, he headed south on a Greyhound bus to Minneapolis, where got his green card. Eventually he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army for two years back in Germany."That was the first time back," Mueller said. "Here I come to Munich in my American outfit."Eventually he met his wife Jayne and the two bought a house in Bloomington, where they raised two children and started a company.Mueller said he'd never really thought about becoming a U.S. citizen until recently. His wife filed the paperwork about two years ago.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO