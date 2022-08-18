Read full article on original website
The game between Texas A&M and Alabama on October 8 is projected to be the game of the year not just in the Southeastern Conference but all of college football. It will feature the top ranked Tide versus an Aggies' program that's ranked near the top five going into the 2022 season. In addition, there's a revenge element as well as the 2021 edition of the Aggies was coming off back to back losses going into last season's outing and was a three touchdown underdog. Nonetheless, A&M jumped out to a halftime lead and used two late drives to tie and then win the game 41-38. It not only knocked Alabama out of the top spot but put the Tide in a precarious position for the remainder of the regular season in terms of making the college football playoffs. It also helped the Aggies put together the number one ranked recruiting class in the country and some of those players selected A&M over the Tide.
