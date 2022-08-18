The cryptocurrency market has gained in popularity in the last few years, with more and more users reaping the benefits of crypto trading. El Salvador, for example, declared Bitcoin its legal currency in 2021, which only demonstrates how huge this market has become. If you are not so familiar with crypto, learn that a cryptocurrency is a digital asset developed as a medium of exchange. So, instead of making transactions or purchases with physical money, you can now use digital coins to complete these common operations.

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO