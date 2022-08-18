Read full article on original website
How cryptocurrency is leaving its mark on the world
The cryptocurrency market has gained in popularity in the last few years, with more and more users reaping the benefits of crypto trading. El Salvador, for example, declared Bitcoin its legal currency in 2021, which only demonstrates how huge this market has become. If you are not so familiar with crypto, learn that a cryptocurrency is a digital asset developed as a medium of exchange. So, instead of making transactions or purchases with physical money, you can now use digital coins to complete these common operations.
How Does Persystic Plan to Become the Next Big Cryptocurrency in The Market After Bitcoin?
The cryptocurrency market started more than a decade ago and was marked by the launch of Bitcoin. Today, there are thousands of tokens in the crypto space. Each of them offers users a unique utility and access to blockchain-based features. While Bitcoin is the most prominent name on the coin market, a few projects are looking to dethrone and replace it. This piece will look at how one of these upcoming projects – Persystic Token (PSYS) – plans to become the next big cryptocurrency.
Here’s Why Shiba Inu Is Surging While Bitcoin Retreats To $21,000
The Shiba Inu price posted a notable advance on Saturday, as the broader cryptocurrency markets slouched into an end-week slump and the Bitcoin price sunk to $21,000. On Friday, August 19, bitcoin wiped out weeks of gains after plunging to $21,230 as heightened fears about rampant inflation and the possibility of continued monetary hawkishness by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks sparked the drop in crypto prices and other riskier assets. The move dashed hopes in recent weeks that the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency might finally stage a strong recovery after the devastating meltdown in May and June.
ECB Reaffirms Its Focus On The Harmonization Of Crypto-Asset Regulations
The European Central Bank has restated its commitment to push for an all-around regulation on crypto assets to boost confidence in the financial system and protect consumers from nefarious players. In its latest communication, the Bank stated that it was committed to working closely with national supervisors to ensure a...
Trade Derivatives With 100X Leverage on eXFI DEX
EXFI is the new decentralized trading platform that provides a secure environment for trading derivatives with 100x leverage. The exchange was designed to suit anyone who intends to trade derivatives on a decentralized platform. The following are some of the major features that make it exceptional. High Security. Security can...
US stocks fall as rally loses momentum on concerns of more aggressive Fed rate hikes
All three major indexes finished with a loss last week and continued to decline on Monday, as traders flock to safe havens and flee risk assets.
Next-level Cryptocurrency Projects To Check Out- The Sandbox and HachiFi
Because so many new cryptocurrency projects like The Sandbox are being produced daily, the market for cryptocurrencies is enormous. Every day, hundreds of new cryptocurrencies are introduced to the market to address various issues that concern investors and blockchain technology users. Users always have various cryptocurrency project options to choose...
Ethereum’s Buterin Throws Jab At XRP As He Propels Fight Against Canada’s New Crypto Regulation
The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, is again criticizing XRP and its proponents. In a recent tweet, Buterin asserted that XRP has no right to protection after Ripple tried to implicate bitcoin and ether back in 2020. Buterin vs Ripple. It appears Buterin’s long-standing bone of contention with Ripple Labs...
Derivatives Leader CME To Roll Out Ether Options Ahead Of Upcoming Merge Upgrade
Options for Ethereum (ETH) futures are coming to the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, Chicago Merchantile Exchange (CME). The futures options will be launched next month — just days before the most significant upgrade in the history of Ethereum goes live. Managing Ether Price Risk. The CME Group has...
Ethereum Debunks 8 Popular Misconceptions About The Upcoming Merge
The Ethereum Merge remains the most anticipated event within the crypto community in recent times. As Ethereum proponents and non-proponents await its outcome, some already have expectations. Others have propagated ideas of what they believe will occur post-Merge. In light of all this, the Ethereum team thought it necessary to disprove some false claims.
European natural gas prices soar 19% to fresh record high on fears Russia will extend time of pipeline maintenance shutdown into Europe
Russia's Gazprom says the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will resume gas flows if no malfunctions are found. Europe is already scrambling to stockpile gas.
Prada Unveils ‘Action in the Year of the Tiger’ Project Winners
Prada has unveiled the winners of the “Action in the Year of the Tiger” project, which was introduced at the beginning of this year as part of the brand’s 2022 Chinese New Year campaign. The project was set up as an open invitation for creative talents under...
Release of the First Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Blockchain is Scheduled for 2023
The Safuu team has announced the impending release of SafuuX, building on the protocol’s proven track record of success. To go live on Mainnet in January 2023, this blockchain will be the first of its kind to automatically rebase to the previous block. Native to the SafuuX blockchain is the SFX token and the SafuuX decentralised exchange. The SafuuX blockchain will utilise a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism.
