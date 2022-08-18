Read full article on original website
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
Eva Lou Warner
Eva Lou Warner, age 93, passed away August 13, 2022 at her home in Thatcher, Arizona with loved ones around her. Eva Lou was born in Thatcher on November 29, 1928 to Lan and Grace Allen, the second of five children. After graduating from Thatcher High School she married her high school sweetheart, Riley Elden Warner, in the Mesa Arizona Temple on June 10, 1946. Six children were born to them between 1948 and 1957. After rearing their family, the couple returned to Thatcher in 1983 so Eva Lou could care for her mother.
gilavalleycentral.net
Gila River rises, no damage to Graham County structures
SAFFORD — The Gila River flooding that forced evacuations in Duncan did not occur downstream in Safford, though the river did rise to a concerning level. In a press release issued Tuesday, the City of Safford said the river peaked at an elevation of 22.63 feet at 3 a.m. Tuesday, east of the Sanchez Bridge.
gilavalleycentral.net
Mushroom foraging on Mount Graham this weekend
SAFFORD — Finding fungus is the focus of a special hike this weekend. The Arizona Mushroom Society will conduct a two-day foraging on Mount Graham on Friday and Saturday. Edible species are not likely to be found, but the foraging will offer an opportunity to learn more about wild mushrooms.
gilavalleycentral.net
803 Meeting Room debuts at Get A Grip ribbon-cutting
SAFFORD — The Graham County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting Saturday was to celebrate five-years of success by Get A Grip. However, the event took on new meaning when co-owner Sarah Bingham used the opportunity to unveil the Safford Downtown’s newest amenity, the 803 Meeting Room. “Really, we’re hoping...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gilavalleycentral.net
Voice of the Valley: GC Chamber of Commerce & Guests
Brooke Curley with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce; Lance Henrie, Safford Public Works director; and Cameron Atkins, Safford Airport manager.
gilavalleycentral.net
Thatcher, Safford, Morenci with impressive wins to open season
The opening week of the high school football season is always interesting. Teams have only scrimmaged one time before strapping on the helmets in games that count. Coaches don’t really know how the team will perform either. Both Safford and Thatcher answered some of those questions in their first games.
gilavalleycentral.net
Evacuations ordered following flooding in Duncan
DUNCAN — Monsoon storms have caused the Gila River to crest in Greenlee County, forcing the evacuation of a number of homes and businesses of flood-prone areas. The Duncan Valley Rural District reported that, as of about 6 a.m., the river was at 22.27 feet, which is classified as a major flood stage.
gilavalleycentral.net
GCSO deputy captures three undocumented immigrants
GRAHAM COUNTY — At about 5:15 a.m. Monday, a Graham County Sheriff’s deputy, working Operation Stonegarden, took into custody three people suspected of being undocumented immigrants, following a short pursuit. The suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 70 mph in a 55 mph zone, but finally came...
Comments / 0