Beautiful soul and a laugh that will never be forgotten. Glenn Mason Green, 75, of Wake Forest, North Carolina passed away August 20, 2022. He was born here, in Wake Forest. He was preceded in death by his mother Bessie Lee Mason and brother James Mackie Green. Glenn is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, his daughter, Katherine Mason, sisters, Phyllis Martin & Kathy Lang and families, as well as his nephews Jeff Young, Ken and Mike Green, and families. He is also survived by his and his best buddies.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO