The sun is too hot. It doesn't seem to want to go away. It wants to make Seattle one of the many homes it already has. And then there's the cruise ships (the monsters of middle-class consumption) in Seattle's bay. And also the cranes for what can only be—because it has only been so far—even more luxury apartments. All of this is Seattle today, according to the Seattle Weather Blog, an outlet that does, however, share with me the feeling that autumn could not come soon enough.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO