FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Stranger
Seattle Doesn't Need Therapy, We Need SPD to Drop Its Temper Tantrum
No, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, Seattle doesn’t “need therapy” to improve on public safety. What we need is a police department mature enough to follow orders from duly elected officials instead of throwing a two-year-long temper tantrum over legitimate complaints from residents about cops killing, beating, and tear-gassing people they’re supposed to protect and serve.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Sewage Spill Near Madrona, Olympia Cops Shoot and Kill a Man, Black Hole Sounds Like Bellows from Hell
Olympia cops shoot and kill a man: Cops told KING 5 "the man pulled out a knife and 'attacked officers'" during an arrest in a Starbucks parking lot, and so they shot him. The police were originally responding to a "disorderly conduct" call. Somehow English cops manage to arrest people who attack officers with knives without killing them. I guess we have no choice but to give the Olympia Police Department more money for training and equipment.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Get Ready for More Heat, Ave Starbucks Workers Strike, Why Dinosaurs Are Better Than Humans
The sun is too hot. It doesn't seem to want to go away. It wants to make Seattle one of the many homes it already has. And then there's the cruise ships (the monsters of middle-class consumption) in Seattle's bay. And also the cranes for what can only be—because it has only been so far—even more luxury apartments. All of this is Seattle today, according to the Seattle Weather Blog, an outlet that does, however, share with me the feeling that autumn could not come soon enough.
The Stranger
What Will They Do with His Garden?
Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
The Stranger
Celebrate the Last Days of Summer at SAM Remix
As summer comes to a close, we start running out of warm nights to commune with one another under the navy sky as the days becoming shorter and PSL brain begins to take hold. Enter SAM Remix. Three times a year, the Seattle Art Museum hosts a somewhat debauched night of art, performance, and draaaanks for the grown folks in the city to get up close (but not too close) and personal with the museum's collection.
